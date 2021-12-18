The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Dec. 16, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Big Lake (including Gilbert’s Pond), Pottawattamie County, northeast Council Bluffs: Rainbow Trout — Fair: Anglers are still catching trout stocked this fall. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Concentrate fishing in deeper structure.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Boat anglers can find fish in the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie — No Report: Find a deep cedar tree pile and fish minnows under a bobber. Crappie fishing can be good this time of year.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan: Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills around the underwater reefs and cedar tree piles.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake is 5.5 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie — No Report: Find crappies around deep tree piles.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.