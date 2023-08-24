The heat is on for football teams across the state of Iowa.
For Atlantic, that’s meant evening practices, as the sun is going down and the high heat humidities of 105-110 degrees or better have gone down somewhat. It also means getting familiar with how playing conditions will be at about that time of the day.
After all, it’s a 7 p.m. kickoff for the Trojans as they take on Clarke in the season-opener.
But like most teams across the state, coach Joe Brummer and his team had a pre-season scrimmage, that coming in the Trojan Bowl against Carroll.
You can learn a lot from a scrimmage, and Brummer saw a lot that he liked and some things that his team will probably need to work on, and have been working on.
“It was really good for us,” said Brummer, who is about to begin year three, an 8-10 record in hand. “Carroll’s a physical team, so it was a good test. You don’t know what you know in practice because it’s different than 1’s vs. 2’s with some younger guys mixing in there.
“We learned a lot about ourselves and guys we can rely on and stepped up big time, and some guys who still need some work and are a little young,” he said. “But overall, it went very well.”
The big positive is that the team stayed healthy; there were no injury time outs taken by the Trojans, while Carroll had to use a couple. Also, several sophomore newcomers, including those who look to be key players this year, played well, including Zayden Parker at quarterback and Gavin McLaren at fullback.
“Some younger guys stepping up in key roles, and that was really nice to see,” said Brummer.
The Trojans were a little thin on the front lines, both on offense and defense. Brummer noted this is his position group, and admitted he did overreact a little during the scrimmage.
“We always get better up front, but I think Carroll beat us up front, so that was our point of emphasis this week ... to turn a weakness into a strength,” he said.
Someone once said you improve the most between the scrimmage and Week 1, and with that, it’s time to take a peek at Clarke, a road game that’ll take place at Osceola.
The Indians are coming off a 5-4 season, their second-straight above-.500 year, wherein four of their five wins the Indians scored 57 or more points, including an infamous 94-point blowout of Shenandoah.
Last year’s Indians were young but, as the point totals in several of their games bear out, explosive. In their losses, however, the team was held to 14 or fewer points although never shut out.
This year, it’ll be an experienced squad the Trojans will face. The Indians made the “round of 32” in the Iowa Class 2A playoffs last fall and have a strong senior class with which they look to go farther into the post-season.
“They return a lot of starters a lot of good starters. They return a lot of all-district players from last year that ... they’re very good,” said Brummer.
Senior Jack Cooley is expected to return under center for the Indians, where he threw for 1,515 yards on 96-of-177 passing and 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. The team also returns their leading rusher in junior Drake Moore, who had 69 carries for 505 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jesus Vega (28-623, nine TDs) and junior Brock Watson (28-556, 5 TDs) were the top receivers who’ll be returning.
Cole Binning had four sacks and 14.5 tackles for losses among his 43 tackles in 2022, while Shawn McAfee added 4.5 sacks among his 11.5 loss-forced tackles. The Indians forced 29 turnovers, with senior Lane O’Hair recovering four fumbles and Watson having a returnee-high three.
“They’re guys you have to account for and key in on at all times,” said Brummer. “They do a good job spreading the offense and you can’t really key in on certain things. They make you balanced and if you’re not they’ll exploit it.”
Quarterback option may come at game time, although it’s clear that one of the starting running backs will be Dante Hedrington, while Colton Rasmussen will be one of the wide receivers and McLaren will likely get the call at fullback, depending on the offensive set.
“We’ve got some guys and some pieces ... we’re were going to mix and match what we have,” said Brummer.
Mental errors will be another key emphasis point.
“We don’t need those penalties, false starts, those timely ones that always seem to happen in the first game and pop up once in awhile,” said Brummer.
For those fans who go to the game, it’s still expected to be rather warm, even though the heat of this week is expected to be passed by 7 p.m. Friday.
“Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated,” said Brummer.