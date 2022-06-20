When you’re a four-sport athlete, you’re often asked what the favorite of all the sports you play is.
Ask Ethan Sturm the question, and he’d say it probably depends on the season.
Baseball, basketball, football and tennis, and he enjoys them all.
But, “If I had to choose it’d probably be basketball, but most of the time it depends on the season. Whatever season I’m in is my favorite,” he said. “I just enjoy basketball, playing with my friends and you can play it when you want and play it by yourself. Doesn’t matter the weather.”
It’s baseball that’s his game right now, and for the Trojans, he’s produced through the years. This summer, in 14 games he’s hit a .267, scored seven runs off 12 hits and batted five runs in, while stealing four bases.
He’s played almost around the horn in the infield, manning second, third and shortstop, while in his younger years, also playing in the outfield.
Sturm, along with older brother Grant, have been around the game since youngsters. Family influences inspired their playing days in the sport.
“Mom (Joy) played softball in college and that always kind of led me to baseball,” said Sturm. “Even though they’re different sports, they’re still basically the same ... and I’ve just stuck with it ever since.
“Dad (Dave) always hit us ground balls and pop flies, and me and Grant always enjoyed that,” he continued, also recalling a friend’s grandfather would hit grounders on a field playing surface, “and that kept us interested in the sport.”
Little League and travel team baseball also kept up the love of the sport. The Sturm brothers were part of the Outlaws travel team, including Atlantic classmates Garrett McLaren and Wyatt Redinbaugh, and several CAM players such as Lane Spieker, Cade Ticknor and Joe Kauffman.
McLaren and Nelson are among the four-sport athletes who’ve joined Sturm in just about every sport, and playing together in most sports – basketball, baseball and football – has had its advantages. (Nelson and McLaren were in golf, while Sturm opted for tennis.)
“We’ve got a good chemistry playing together. We know what they’re thinking and you know their strengths and weaknesses and that helps a lot ... even in other sports like football and basketball and even baseball,” Sturm said.
As this year’s lead-off man in the lineup, Sturm’s role has changed from last year insofar as contributing to the offense.
“This year, it’s more getting on base and starting something,” he said. “Last year if Grant got on I’d bunt him over or if not, get a hit or walk.”
On defense, the idea is simple: “Just always be ready when pitcher pitching it and stay focused.”
His senior teammates are among his most trusted teammates. “They all pitch and are all pretty good. They all play infield and Wyatt has transitioned well. He was in the outfield last year and now has moved back to catcher.
“We lost a lot last year so this year’s juniors are seeing a lot of their first actual varsity starts, and they’re stepping up pretty good,” he added.
Coach Joe Brummer has been one of those coaches who has been with him a lot of the way through several of the sports, including football and baseball. That journey will end after the last game this summer, and when he moves on to Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, where he’ll major in civil engineering.
Looking at other sports, Sturm recalled how he worked hard to get back into shape after suffering a collar bone injury his junior year of football. He spoke of fond memories playing basketball alongside standouts such as Skylar Handlos and how Nile Petersen helped him and Grant hone their tennis skills and become eventual state qualifiers.
Ethan ended up being a two-year state qualifier, this past spring as a singles competitor after winning the district title. He went 0-2 but both matches were close, and he was competitive in both matches against players from Decorah and Grinnell.
Sturm ended 11-6 in singles play and 7-5 as a doubles competitor his senior year. A year ago, he and older brother, Grant, qualified for the doubles tournament.
“Not just a great tennis player and will go down as one of the all-time best in Atlantic as a dual state qualifier, but an even better person,” tennis coach Mike McDermott said after Sturm’s tennis run. “A great leader of our team and just an outstanding young man the whole town can be proud of.”
Sturm also showed his leadership as a member of National Honor Society at Atlantic High School. He says getting involved has benefits: “Because you get to know people and (learn) better communication skills and build friendships that last awhile.”
Advice he’d give to underclassmen? “Make sure you don’t waste opportunity now go to weights and always work on getting better.”