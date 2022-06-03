The Atlantic Softball Hall of Fame is set to welcome two new members during special ceremonies tonight.
Mel Allen, the program's first coach and who was instrumental in starting the program, will join one of the first standouts of the sport, Karen Hoffmann-Oller, during a 7 p.m. ceremony.
Deb (Wheatley) Field, who was on the 1972 team, will throw out the first pitch prior to the final game of the day, Atlantic vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central. Earlier in the afternoon, the Trojans face Carroll Kuemper Catholic before E-LC and the Knights tangle in the second game.
KAREN HOFFMANN OLLER
Hoffmann-Oller was one of the members of the original 1972 Trojan team, that during her senior year of high school, and was part of a town team coached by Allen prior that. She wrote several of the original team records, including runs scored (28), stolen bases (16) and batting average (.480), the latter which is still in the top 10 all time for the program.
She went on to attend Benedictine College, Atchinson, Kan., where she participated in three sports, including softball, which was added her junior year (1974-1975). Her efforts helped the Ravens win the Kansas State Softball Championship that season. She also competed in volleyball and basketball, helping those teams become successful as well.
A physical education major, Hoffmann-Oller went on to a long career as a physical education and health teacher, and was a successful coach in volleyball, basketball and track in Hays and Harper, both in Kansas.
The celebration will be part of a triple-header. Atlantic will play Carroll Kuemper Catholic at 3:30 p.m., after which the Knights will take on Estherville-Lincoln Central. The nightcap has the Trojans hosting E-LC.
An alumni game, to go along with the annual Trojan Softball Invitational, will follow on Saturday. Many players from the past are expected to participate.
Information about Mel Allen follows; more about Hoffmann will come in a later article:
MEL ALLEN
Allen had coached a town team, comprised of junior and senior high girls, in the summers of 1968-1971, playing area teams in Cass, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties prior to a team starting at AHS.
His efforts to form a team at the high school began started in 1969, but school board members – citing property tax freezes – decided not to pursue the idea. By 1971, with other Hawkeye Eight Conference (as the league was known then) having started softball programs, the school board relented and that November, Superintendent A.H. Schuler informed Allen that the "Board of Education decided to include girls’ softball in its activity program."
The Trojans, under coach Joel Simms, won their first game on June 13, 1972, a stunning 20-10 victory over Griswold. The Trojans ended their first season with a 10-6 record and sectional championship. Karen Hoffman led the team with a .480 average. Terri Harris led in RBI’s with 15. Denise Warne had 2 home runs, and Susie Allen worked 105 innings. Deb Wheatley and Terri Harris were co-captains.
Mel and his wife, Linda, spent a lot of their time at Trojan events during the ‘70’s watching their children and staying involved with the programs. He kept busy in the softball program by announcing the home games for Coach Simms.
Allen was active in softball in the Atlantic area for many years, and was a member of the Atlantic Merchants softball Team in the late 1950s and 1960s. After retirement, he played slow pitch softball for Las Palmas 55-Plus Retirement Community in Mesa, Ariz. He played up to his death in October 2009 at age 79.