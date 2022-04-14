Creighton University basketball standout Ryan Hawkins has been named by the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association as a member of the 20th Annual Scholar-Athlete Team, presented by ARMS Software.
“On behalf of the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association, I am excited to congratulate this year’s men’s and women’s scholar-athlete teams as well as those selected to receive postgraduate scholarship awards,” stated Division I-AAA 2nd Vice President, I-AAA Scholar-Athlete Team Selection Committee Chair and Director of Athletics at the University of San Francisco, Joan McDermott. “These individuals demonstrate excellence on and off the court, and we commend the dedication they have shown to effectively navigate the demanding student-athlete experience.”
Basketball players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious annual awards. Each of the nominees is required to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials. Nominees must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the Scholar-Athlete Team, individuals must have reached junior academic standing at their respective institution (ineligible athletics transfers are not eligible).
Hawkins led Creighton with 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in his lone season as a Bluejay, earning Second Team All-BIG EAST and USBWA All-District 6 accolades. He ranks first among active Division I players with 1,220 career rebounds and 927 field goals made, second with 2,580 points, fifth with 41 double-doubles, seventh with 363 three-point field goals and 11th with 257 steals.
Hawkins is the first Creighton rep on the I-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete Team since Jaylyn Agnew in 2020, and first men’s representative from Creighton on the squad since Ethan Wragge in 2014.