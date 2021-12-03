UNDERWOOD – When you wrestle good competition, good things often happen when you’re a quality team.
And for the first time out this season, Atlantic-CAM coach Tim Duff thought his team fared well, going 2-1 on the evening.
The Trojans took advantage of four forfeits and got three quick falls in building a 42-6 lead midway through the dual with Riverside before coasting to a 60-21 lead. In the nightcap dual against Glenwood, the Rams won two of their first three matches before the Trojans got one step ahead of their opponents in an eventual 45-31 win.
In between, the Trojans battled Underwood tough, building a 34-20 lead on the strength of two falls in the upper weights before the Class 1A No. 4 Eagles strung together three falls and a technical fall to upend the Trojans 43-34.
For the most part, Duff was pleased with what he saw.
“We saw some really good kids. You see those three teams there’s a number of state placewinners ... a number of state qualifiers. The competition was good and that’s how you get better is to compete against the best and see where you’re at.
“I think our kids ... we were pleased with our effort,” said Duff. “When our kids go out and fight and compete hard and leave it all on the night.”
Perhaps the top match of the night was in the Underwood dual at 132 pounds, where Ethan Follmann – who opened the season ranked third at 120 pounds in Class 2A – battled top-ranked Class 1A Gable Porter. Follmann got an early takedown and held on for a 2-1 edge after the first period. There was no scoring in the second period but Porter didn’t let Follmann score from beneath, and then in the third period he was able to work him into a pin and recorded the fall in 5:04.
Although Follmann wrestled hard, Duff noted that it was a case of losing position on the mat.
“We’ve got to score from bottom and I think just as a whole that’s something an area as a coaching staff we’ve got to do better job underneath,” said Duff. “If you sit on bottom, nothing good’s going to happen.”
Follmann ended up going 2-1 on the night, getting pinfall wins in his other two matches.
Jarrett Armstrong went 2-0 on the night at 182 pounds, recording a pin over Underwood’s Graham Jensen in 4:52 and Tyler Boldra in 1:45.
“That’s impressive and big because some of those where they didn’t want to wrestle their kid against Kadin (Stutzman, the Class 2A No. 2 wrestler at 170 who went 3-0 thanks to forfeits),” said Duff “They moved (their wrestlers up) to take on Jarrett and I though he had a good night there. He did a good job of staying on them.”
Another highlight of the Glenwood dual was Brian South’s 18-second pin of Cadell Kalhorn at 145 pounds. Also getting wins were Miles Mundorf (220), Taye Jordan (103), Cruz Weaver (120) and Easton O’Brien (138). Besides Armstrong’s win, winners against Underwood were Tanner O’Brien (160) and Aiden Smith (106).
Against Riverside, Atlantic-CAM got wins from South and Mundorf.
Riverside went 0-3 on the night. In addition to the Atlantic-CAM dual, the Bulldogs fell to Glenwood (56-12) and Underewood (66-18). Jace Rose, the three-time state qualifier at 126 pounds, went 3-0 on the night, including rallying to score a pinfall win over Westin Allen in 5:33 and eking out a 7-6 win over Matthew Beem of Glenwood. Nolan Moore picked up a pair of decision wins at 152 pounds, including a 5-0 decision over Atlantic-CAM’s Tanner O’Brien.
Atlantic-CAM wrestles today at the Joe Fitch Invitational at Humboldt. Riverside hits the mats Saturday at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational.