STUART – The engines fired up once again on Wednesday as another season began at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway. Winner of the Dynamic Drivelines Dirt Duel were Ben Kraus, Mason Mitchell, Brayton Carter, Kolby Sabin, Dallon Murty, Skylar Pruitt and Tom Berry Jr.
Chris Trulson and Lucas Daniels brought the Outlaw Mini Mods to the green flag with Trulson leading the first two laps. Yellow flags would hamper the restarts but Trulson would continue to lead until he went for a spin and tumble down the backstretch. He would be ok but very obviously done for the night. Ben Kraus took over once the green came out and after one more caution took the checkered flag and the win. Daniels finished in second with Bobby Daniels third, Chase Daniels fourth and Kamdyn Haggard fifth.
Karl Chevrolet Dirt Trucks came out with ARCA Racer Mason Mitchell and Rick Clark on the front row. Mitchell led fairly easily until a lap 14 caution came over the track. Once they fired back up it got busy up front with Mitchell holding off Shawn Cooney, Jeff Johnson and Brandon Cox. The last couple laps were intense as Mitchell was able to fend off the challenges and take the win. Cooney finished a close second with Johnson third, Cox fourth and Brandon Toftee fifth.
IMCA Northern SportMods were up next with Garrett Nelson and Cody Yaw on the front row. Nelson led lap one with Taylor Kuehl muscling by on the top side to take over on lap 2. Kuehl led through a lap 5 yellow and it was Brayton Carter taking over from there. A couple of cautions were the only thing slowing the 01 machine down as Carter cruised to the $1000 win. Cam Reimers finished in second with Kuehl third, Mitchell Morris fourth and Matt Avila fifth.
Jeremiah Downing and Craig Furstenau led the IMCA Sport Compacts onto the track next and it would be Downing leading early on. Kolby Sabin started to track down the leader and worked the bottom of the track to take the lead on lap 11. Downing did his best but Sabin was too strong and went on to the win. Downing finished second with Anthony Clark third, Owen Richards fourth and Terry Bickford fifth.
Damon Murty and Nick Roberts led a pack of 24 IMCA Stock Cars to turn one and it was Murty making it out of turn two with the lead. Roberts moved by on lap two and set out after the win as Murty and Casey Woken duked it out for 2-3 place. Woken worked into second on lap 12 but it was short lived as both Damon and 12th starting Dallon Murty sailed by the next time around. Dallon would slide into second on lap 14 and from there the race was on! Roberts looked to have the race in hand, but a caution with 4 laps to go erased any lead and set up a dash to the finish. Roberts held steady through lap 19, but a small bobble along with a huge surge from Murty resulted in a near photo finish with Murty coming out on top by .030 seconds!! Roberts finished a disappointing second in the $1000 to win race with Tom Berry Jr third, Buck Schafroth fourth and Troy Jerovetz fifth.
IMCA Hobby Stocks came out next with John Watson and Skylar Pruitt on the point. Watson led lap one with Pruitt moving by on the top side to lead the second circuit. Lap 4 saw Luke Ramsey grab second just before the caution came out. Pruitt got the field to speed and never flinched in taking his first career IMCA win and the $700 payday. Ramsey settled for second with Watson third, Adam Hensel fourth and Cody Williams fifth.
Last up for the night was the IMCA Modifieds with Nick Roberts leading Ethan Braaksma on lap 1. Cautions on lap 5, 8 and 17 slowed the field with Roberts still leading, but Tom Berry Jr had been giving chase and now was close enough to strike. When the green flag flew Berry Jr slid in low as Roberts drove over the high line and into the wall, ending his night as he slowed into the infield. Berry Jr still had his hands full with Tim Ward, but held on for the $1000 victory. Ward finished second with Jesse Dennis third, Grey Ferrando fourth and Drew Janssen fifth.
We would like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our first event of the year. Monday night racing hits the bullring on May 15 with the Tim & Tammy Stevens Memorial for our next event. There will be increased purses and terrific racing as always on the clay high banks. See you then!