Mod.jpg
Courtesy photo

STUART – The engines fired up once again on Wednesday as another season began at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway. Winner of the Dynamic Drivelines Dirt Duel were Ben Kraus, Mason Mitchell, Brayton Carter, Kolby Sabin, Dallon Murty, Skylar Pruitt and Tom Berry Jr.

