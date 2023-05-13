Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.