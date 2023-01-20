CORNING – The John J. Harris Invitational is one of the biggest and most prestigious wrestling meets in southwest Iowa.
There’s something every year to be said about 28 teams, mostly Class 1A and 2A with and a couple of 3As as well, crammed into a couple of gymnasiums at Southwest Valley High School, all competing for 14 individual championships over the course of a two-day meet, starting today and continuing into Saturday.
The News-Telegraph area crowned five champions, and two of them – Atlantic’s Aiden Smith and ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh – are expected to be back. The Trojans were meet runners up last year with 220 points, two behind champion Creston, in a invitational that marked the turning point of Atlantic’s season.
Atlantic was in a cooperative with CAM a year ago, but now both schools are separate, and both will be in the field. So will area schools ACGC, Griswold and Riverside, so this is an excellent opportunity to see a lot of local wrestlers in action.
Also expected to compete – besides the hosts, of course – are Bedford,Centerville, Central Decatur, Clarinda, Clarke of Osceola, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, East Mills, Lenox, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, MVAOCOU, Nodaweay Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa of Sidney, Tri-Center, Washington, Wayne of Corydon and Winterset.
Competiton in the two-day meet is expected to start at 4 p.m. today in two gymnasiums. Action picks up once again at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
OUTLOOK
Four News-Telegraph area wrestlers who could see action are ranked among the 30 total in the field: Atlantic’s Aiden Smith and Miles Mundorf, ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh and Riverside’s Davis Bramman.
A look at Atlantic and area wrestlers who are competing – possible lineups are based on where they competed in their last scheduled meet – and the highest-ranked wrestlers in each class include:
106: Atlantic’s Braxton Hass might open things up for the Trojans. Riverside’s Davis Bramman is ranked 12th in Class 1A, while others that could see action here are ACGC’s Charlie Christensen Griswold’s Ridyk Jones.
Besides Bramman, ranked No.3 Brock Shaha of Mount Ayr and No. 4 Dallas Canoyer of Earlham, both in Class 1A.
113: Atlantic will send Aiden Smith, while ACGC’s Chase Slaybaugh and Riverside’s Bradyn Comstock could also get called.
Smith – the 54th Harris champion to come from Atlantic – was ranked fifth in Class 2A. Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley tops the field in Class 1A, while Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley was 12th.
120: Senior Josh Hass will compete here, while ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh will likely see action here as could Keagen Allensworth of Riverside.
Slaybaugh, the first-ever Charger wrestler to win a Harris title, is the No. 2-ranked wrestler in Class 1A, and is expected to be challenged by Class 1A No. 6 Payton Harger of Earlham, Class 2A No. 7 Aaron Boone of Washington, and Class 2A No. 8 Christian Ahrens of Creston.
126: Atlantic’s D’artagnan Hansen will compete here. Also look for ACGC’s Gavin Sloss, CAM’s Tristan Becker and Riverside’s Kellen Oliver.
Kyler Sandholm of Red Oak is ranked 10th in Class 2A.
132: Atlantic senior Jaydn Cox will get the call here. Angel Martinez of ACGC and Jack Branan of Riverside may also be in the mix.
Lenox’s Dylan Stein is ranked ninth in Class 1A.
138: Atlantic’s Easton O’Brien, fresh off his 100th win, will get the nod, as could one of two Riverside wrestlers, Jaxon Gordon or Austyn Fisher.
Winterset’s Keegan Jensen is ranked fifth in Class 2A.
145: Atlantic sophomore Tyson O’Brien has been competing here. Others could be Breton Schneider of ACGC and either Gordon or Taven Moore of Riverside.
Highest-ranked wrestlers are East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (Class 1A No. 3) and Winterset’s Abe Bushong (Class 2A No. 10).
152: Atlantic will send senior Tanner O’Brien, with ACGC’s Jackson Pfrang, CAM’s Gabe Rouse and Riverside’s Jett Rose also possibly in the mix.
This is the only weight class where there are no ranked wrestlers expected to compete.
160: Atlantic freshman Donovan Hedrington is expected to be in his first major tournament. Others from the area could be Blaise Tallman of ACGC, Brian South of CAM and Jonatan Gonzalez of Riverside.
Red Oak standout Dawson Bond is the top ranked wrestler in Class 2A, and his top competition is expected to be Missouri Valley’s Ben Hansen, ranked 11th in Class 1A.
170: Atlantic will send senior Jarrett Armstrong, with ACGC’s Justin Davis, CAM’s Owen Hoover and Riverside’s AC Roller rounding out the field.
Class 1A No. 4 Ryan Stiles of Earlham and Class 2A No. 9 Kaden Street of Creston are the top wrestlers.
182: Atlantic’s Brenden Casey will compete here, with Jackson Allen of Riverside also competing here in the past.
Class 1A No. 2 Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU and Class 2A No 5 Karson Downey of Clarinda are the top wrestlers.
195: Atlantic is sending senior Nathan Keiser, with CAM’s Gunner Namanny, Griswold’s Isaah Valdivia and Riverside’s Kaeden Pleas the others from the area who have competed here.
Three are ranked: KJ Fry of Clarke, No. 8 in Class 2A; Carter Smuck of Winterset, No. 9 in Class 2A; and Asthon Honnold of Nodaway Valley, No. 11 in Class 1A.
220: Atlantic senior Miles Mundorf is ranked 12th in Class 2A. Others from the area could be Carter Richter of ACGC and Caden Forristall of Riverside.
Others ranked besides Mundorf are Class 2A No. 5 Jase Wilmes of Clarinda, Class 3A No. 8 Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison-Schleswig, and Class 2A No. 10 Cole Binning of Clarke.
285: Atlantic sophomore Evan Sorensen is expected to compete, plus Payton Jacobe of ACGC and RJ Dishong of Griswold. Dishong has been wrestling well and has a 15-6 record, which might earn him a favorable seed. Wyatt Bell of Riverside is another possible local entry, either here or 220.
Look for Class 2A No. 11 Max Chapman of Creston and Class 1A No. 12 Trenton Warner of Nodaway Valley.