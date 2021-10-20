CLASS 1A
CAM 3, Glidden-Ralston 2:
- The Cougars rallied from two sets down to upend the Wildcats, 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-12, 16-14.
The Cougars improved to 23-10 on the year and will play Ankeny Christian Monday, Oct. 25, in Ankeny.
Ankeny Christian 3, Audubon 0:
- The sixth-ranked Eagles eliminated the Wheelers in straight sets in Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal, 25-11, 25-21, 25-17.
Aleah Hermansen had seven kills and Jaci Christensen added six as the team had 20 kills on the night. Addie Hocker added nine assists and Hermansen six. The Eagles recorded 43 kills.
The Wheelers end the season 10-18.
CLASS 2A
Treynor 3, AHSTW:
- The Lady Vikes saw their season end with a three-set loss Wednesday night at Treynor, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12.
The Lady Vikes ended 27-10.