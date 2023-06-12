Zoey Kirchhoff had a banner doubleheader last week against Creston.
A two-run walk-off home run sparked Atlantic’s 4-3 win in the nightcap of what was a doubleheader sweep of the Panthers a week ago on the Trojans’ home field. A two-out walk with the batter before her set up the game-winning heroics.
But Kirchhoff, a freshman, got it done in the circle as well, allowing three runs on six hits with one strikeout and one walk. She had a solid Game 1 as well, with an RBI single to score the game’s first run and scored in the third inning en route to an eventual 5-2 win.
That’s an Athlete of the Week game for Kirchhoff as she earns the News-Telegraph’s first summer sports honor. Here’s a little more about her:
Family: Parents Jared and Jen Kirchhoff, sister London Kirchhoff.
Current sports you are involved in: Softball, basketball and cross country.
Favorites: Food – cookies and pasta; other pastimes – hanging out with friends, going on walks.
When did you start getting involved in the sport you are in now?: At 7 years old.
What is the one thing you like most about your sport?: Playing on a team.
What is your favorite memory about sports?: The friendships I have made and the places I have gotten to play.
Other activities involved in at school?: Leadership.
What’s one thing you have learned the most from you coaches and teammates?: Never give up and stay positive.
What advice would you give future athletes in your sport?: To work through adversity. It will only make you better.