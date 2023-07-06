West Harrison 12, Riverside 2: The Hawkeyes led just 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but they made their move and never allowed the Bulldogs to get the third out in an Iowa Class 1A district semifinal Wednesday night at Mondamin.
Grady Jeppesen had two hits, both doubles, and a pair of RBIs as the Bulldogs were held to three hits, and he also had two stolen bases. Jeppesen took the loss, striking out five in five innings of work.
The Bulldogs appear to be on their way up, ending the season 8-13. They did not have a senior on their roster.
Alta-Aurelia 6, Exira-EHK 0: In Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A district semifinals against Alta-Aurelia, the Spartans were held to just three hits and two other baserunners. Gavin Bengard’s double was the Spartans’ only extra-base hit, and he had two hits for the night.
The Warriors put the ball in play and became adept at taking advantage of mistakes, as the Spartans had seven errors.
Petersen, who concluded his high school athletic career along with Bengard, Easton Nelson, Derrek Kommes and Donovan Partridge, went the distance for the Spartans, giving up five hits and walking five while striking out three. None of the Warriors’ runs were earned.
Exira-EHK finished the season with a 12-9 record.