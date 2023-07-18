AMES – For the second-straight year, Iowa State women’s basketball’s Ashley Joens has been named Iowa State University’s 2022-23 Female Athlete of the Year.
Joens becomes the sixth Iowa State female athlete to earn the award multiple times and just the fourth to win in consecutive years.
Joens finished her Cyclone career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 3,060 points and was just the 14th player in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball history to reach 3,000 points. She is the ninth all-time among NCAA Division I women’s basketball players. In her final season, Joens averaged 21.6 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game.
She was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and was a four-time unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, a three-time recipient of the Cheryl Miller Award, and a two-time WBCA All-American. Last week, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced Joens as the inaugural female recipient of the Bob Bowlsby award, the Conference’s most prestigious honor established by the Big 12 Board of Directors and voted on by member athletics directors.
In 2022-23, Joens led the Cyclones to a Big 12 Tournament Championship, their first since 2001, and an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. She was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the Championship after averaging 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds in leading the Cyclones to the tournament title. She scored 30 points against Baylor, 22 against No. 14 Oklahoma, and 28 in the championship game against No. 15 Texas.
In April, Joens was drafted 19th overall in the WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings, the fourth highest draft pick in school history.