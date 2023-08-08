Men throttle Paris All-Stars
PARIS, France – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team flew past the Paris All-Stars, 123-77, to open its foreign tour.
All 11 Hawkeyes scored en route to the victory, led by fifth-year Ben Krikke and junior Payton Sandfort, who each scored 22 points. Krikke earned a double-double with 10 rebounds, while freshman Owen Freeman came off the bench with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Tony Perkins stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Freshmen Pryce Sandfort and Brock Harding also got into double figure scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
As a team, the Hawkeyes shot 50.6% from the field and buried 16 three-pointers. The Sandfort brothers accounted for seven of the 16 made three-pointers, with Harding, Perkins, and sophomores Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen knocked down two apiece. Redshirt sophomore Carter Kingsbury added to the tally with one three-pointer. Iowa dished 27 assists on 41 made shots. Defensively, the Hawkeyes had 15 steals.
Women slam Team Slammers
NAPLES, Italy – The University of Iowa women’s basketball team throttled the Team Slammers, 116-46 in its first contest of the Foreign Tour. Seven Hawkeyes notched double figures with Senior Caitlin Clark leading the way with 17 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
Iowa jumped out to a 40-point lead at halftime, 63-23. Sydney Affolter notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Addi O’Grady added 16 points going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. Taylor McCabe stayed hot from 3-point range tied a team-high with four field goals from deep.
The Hawkeyes shot 46-of-78 from the field and hit 16 three pointers. Iowa assisted on 33 shots compared to the Slammer’s 12. Iowa crashed the defensive boards, holding a 38-to-9 advantage. Gabbie Marshall led the team with eight assists, four points, and four rebounds. All 13 Hawkeyes that suited up, played in Sunday night’s game.
“I was happy to see our team shoot the ball so well because you don’t know what’s going to happen once you get out here,” said coach Lisa Bluder. “Everybody played pretty well, and it was nice to see everyone get out there and compete. Getting off of the bus today it was like huh, the last time we played we were competing for a National Championship. Tonight, was a lot of fun for our new group.”
COMING UP
Games are not scheduled to be streamed, but fans can stay updated via hawkeyesports.com and @IowaHoops and @IowaWBB social media channels for updates.
Upcoming games for women: Friday, Aug. 11, vs. KK Tresnjevka 2009, noon (CDT); and Sunday, Aug. 13, vs. Croatian All-Stars 1:30 p.m. (CDT).
Upcoming games for men: Friday, Aug. 11, vs. Valencia All-Stars, noon (CDT); and Monday, Aug. 14, vs. Barcelona All-Stars, noon (CDT).