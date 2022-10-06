ATLANTIC – The Trojan Invitational was a night when different front runners led the Atlantic cross country teams.
Claire Pellett made a late push to come in as the Trojans’ front-runner for the girls’ squad, coming in fifth overall with a time of 20:06.42 at Thursday’s meet at Nishna Hills Golf Course. On a seasonally cool afternoon, teammate Ava Rush was just behind her junior running-mate, coming in eighth at 20:27.13.
All things considered, it was a third-place team finish in the standings that counted for the Trojans. With 91 points, coach Dan Vargason’s squad came in just six points back of team runner-up Harlan, with Earlham running away with the title at 59 points.
Belle Berg also had a top-20 finish, coming in 16th.
“It was probably her best finish but I thought it was her best race, too,” said Vargason. “She looked strong throughout the whole race and she didn’t seem fazed by any of the hills. It was just a great day and she battled top five for us.”
Vargason was also happy with how the Nos. 4 through 7 runners – Mariah Huffman, Katrina Williams, Faith Altman and Hailey Huffman – also ran close together, as a pack. Even if not exactly by design, it seemed like a page out of the boys’ running strategy.
“It just happened naturally. They kind of grouped together and and I was happy with them closing the gap, pushing each other and moving up,” said Vargason.
On the boys’ side, Christian Thompson had a breakout race, coming in as the Trojans’ varsity leader for the first time. The sophomore had been showing potential all season long and on this night realized it with a 19th-place finish, at 18:09.46.
All things considered, it was a good night for the boys as well. Three other Trojans – Devon Fields, Alex Sonntag and Tyrell Williams – placed in the top 50 and the team finished sixth overall.
“Christian ran lights out for us tonight and he finally had that breakout race we knew he could do tonight,” said Vargason. “Then Alex Sonntag and Devon Fields ran great for us in the 2-3 spot and I was pleased with that and Tyrell ran a great race.”
Talon LaJeunness, who had previous varsity experience, learned he was getting the seventh varsity spot, and he came out and placed 65th as the sixth Trojan in, also showing strong form, as did Mason McFadden and Brayden Spurr, who rounded out the contingent.
Bennett Whetstone was not in action, nursing a rolled ankle injury, but he’s expected to be back in time for the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet at Harlan on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Vargason expects the Hawkeye Ten girls’ race to be tight, with Harlan, Glenwood and Clarinda expected near the top, as well as Atlantic. The Trojans finished ahead of the Rams on this night. For the varsity boys, Vargason expects to be in the battle for the third-place spot, with Glenwood and Council Bluffs Lewis Central expected to be the front runners for the title.
RIVERSIDE EFFORT
Riverside was also represented at the Trojan Invitational, with the Trojan boys turning in a ninth-place team finish.
Mason McCready was 16th to lead the way for the Bulldogs, coming in at 17:57.41. Brody Henderson was also a top-30 finisher, in at 18:28.10 to place 26th.
Bailey Richardson was 21st as the top Riverside girls’ finisher, coming in at 21:59.26.
Trojan Invitational
Thursday, Oct. 6, at Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Winterset 36, 2. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 124, 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 139, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 144, 5. Denison-Schleswig 152, 6. Atlantic 168, 7. Clarinda 178, 8. Harlan 180, 9. Riverside 204, 10. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 265, 11. Earlham 272, 12. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 286, 13. Treynor 318, 14. Creston 366, 15. Shenandoah 381, 16. Nodaway Valley 389.
Top 10: 1. Mason Beck (Win) 16:43.55, 2. Richard Gonzalez (D-S) 16:54.82, 3. Colin Lillie (CBSA) 16:56.93, 4. Trenton Schaapherder (Cla) 17:02.03, 5. Sam Hensley (Win) 17:02.65, 6. Kyle Wagoner (Cla) 17:06.11, 7. Doug Berg (NV) 17:14.25, 8. Ryan North (CK) 17:27.44, 9. Ethan Easter (Win) 17:29.96, 10. Eli Cowman (Win) 17:36.94.
Atlantic: 19. Christian Thompson 18:09.46, 27. Devon Fields 18:30.37, 29. Alex Sonntag 18:31.73, 38. Tyrell Williams 18:49.23, 55. Mason McFadden 19:23.40, 65. Talon LaJeunness 19:45.56, 73. Brayden Spurr 19:56.20.
Riverside: 16. Mason McCready 17:57.41, 26. Brody Henderson 18:28.10, 40. Eric Duhachek 18:50.95, 48. Dawson Henderson 19:12.13, 74. Tegan Schechinger 19:54.25, 80. Caleb Stevens 20:13.54, 100. Dalton Smith 21:42.91.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Earlham 59, 2. Harlan 85, 3. Atlantic 91, 4. Glenwood 106, 5. Clarinda 132, 6. Winterset 161, 7. Denison-Schleswig 169, 8. Treynor 196, 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 234, 10. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 272, 11. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 288, 12. Creston 309, 13. Shenandoah 374, 14. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 376, 15. Red Oak 433.
Top 10: 1. Lindsey Sonderman (H) 19:21.82, 2. Mayson Hartley (Cla) 19:49.76, 3. Mackenzie Harger (E) 19:56.34, 4. Lola Mendlik (D-S) 20:00.79, 5. Claire Pellett (Atl) 20:06.42, 7. Marie Dea (CK) 20:13.65, 8. Ava Rush (Atl) 20:27.13, 9. Amanda Smith (E) 20:29.20, 10. Lauren Hughes (Glen) 20:31.44.
Atlantic: 5. Pellett, 8. Rush, 16. Belle Berg 21:19.31, 34. Mariah Huffman 22:29.69, 35. Katrina Williams 22:29.70, 38. Faith Altman 22:37.19, 44. Hailey Huffman 23:01.91.
Riverside: 21. Bailey Richardson 21:59.26, 48. Lydia Erickson 23:15.98, 57. Brecken Pierce 23:46.61, 83. Danika Feigenbutz 26:08.42.