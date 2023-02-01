MASSENA – “Iron sharpens iron.”
Sure, that’s an old cliche to summarize any matter, but if SWAT Valkyries girls’ wrestling coach Tiffany South could put the inaugural season of the five-school cooperative wrestling team into words, that’d be the words she use.
“We come out here and one individual cannot be great without individuals to push them to be there,” said South, who oversees the cooperative involving hosting CAM, plus Atlantic, Griswold, Nodaway Valley of Greenfield, and Southwest Valley of Corning. “The teamwork aspect and iron sharpening iron is what we are.”
It’s that attitude that’s led the SWAT Valkyrie girls’ wrestling team all season long, and now, six of the program’s wrestlers will take the spotlight as Iowa’s first girls’ wrestling season reaches its climax Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena, Coralville.
The state tournament is the first by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, after four previous ones hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials. The first tournament was at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly, before moving to the Iowa City suburbs in 2020.
Senior Ady Lundquist, seeking to be a four-time medalist, leads the Valkyrie field with a 30-1 record. She pinned her way through the bracket, picking up a 1:22 pinfall win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Josie Lennon in the title match.
Also advancing for the Valkyries were champions Ellen Gerlock (190, 29-4) and Haley Armstrong (235, 25-2), and regional runners-up Jazz Christensen (100, 18-9), Evy Marlin (130, 20-4) and Grace Britten (170, 35-1).
Gerlock, a sophomore from CAM who competed for the Atlantic cooperative a year ago, summarized her day as “pretty exciting.”
“I had one girl I had lost to twice previously and I beat her (at regionals),” said Gerlock, whose handfighting and battling from the down position helped. “That was pretty exciting. I knew I could beat her and I think I had a better mindset and was better mentally prepared.”
Armstrong went undefeated, beating AHSTW’s Isabella Canada for a third time this year.
“I didn’t do anything special,” said Armstrong. “I just took some shots that I shouldn’t have taken. But she wasn’t going to do anything, so I had to fight from the top.”
“They’ve been leaders in the room most of the season,” said South. “I think all of them have an excellent chance of reaching the podium and ... if they go out there and wrestle their best game, there’s no doubt they’ll be standing up there receiving medals.”
Several of the non-qualifiers for the Valkyries have continued to practice, both as workout partners and to help support their teammates as they take on the best in the state.
That’s helped prepare them for their upcoming matches, many of which will certainly be against wrestlers from the east side of the state. It’s not been too often the Valkyries – or Riverside or AHSTW, for that matter – have wrestled against strong competition from east of Interstate 35 and Des Moines, and that brings a whole ‘nother element to competition.
Having strong workout partners has also helped. Armstrong and Gerlock, for instance, have worked together throughout the season. It’s helped Armstrong perfect her butcher-type pinning combination.
“It’s pretty nice to have someone who knows what they’re doing, and be able to help you out and give you more conditioning,” said Armstrong.
Gerlock added, “I figure if I can beat up on her I can beat up on anybody.”
As one of the lightest in the wrestling room, most of Christensen’s workout partners are larger, but she said it’s helped. Having workout partners such as Lilliana Tafoya and Quincy Sorensen, among others, has also helped, and it’s helped her hone her cradles and regular “get them on their back” pins.
“They’re really tough and good to wrestle and practice again, and make me beat my ... people I wrestle out in the match,” she said.
Armstrong also draws inspiration from her older brother, Jarrett, who has been outstanding this season for Atlantic, coming off a third-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
“I’ve learned to be tough and move quick,” said Armstrong, who admits she and her brother wrestle “sometimes.”
Gerlock’s father, Clarke, is a previous state champion, and she gets a lot of advice from him.
“He taught me a lot of hand-fighting and how important conditioning is,” she said. “He taught me a lot of my moves, like the duck-under and a couple of pinning combinations.”
The progress the Valkyries have made from Day 1 to now is amazing, said South.
“There’s just been a night and day change to how the girls are wrestling,” she said. “We’ve taken a bunch of girls who haven’t wrestled much at all and they’re beating some of the best in the state. It’s the quality of partners in the gym and also the fact they go out and work hard at practice each day.”
Christensen agreed.
“We’ve come pretty far,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting to go to state this year because it’s my first year and I didn’t expect to come all this way but I’m really excited to see what happens next. I really like wrestling and I’ve always wanted to do it and have had a lot of fun.”
THE SKINNY ON THE TOURNEY
SWAT is one of seven teams statewide to have six state qualifiers for the IGHSAU’s inaugural tournament, the first where qualifying was a requirement after the previous three Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials’ meets were open tournaments.
The others with six qualifiers are Bettendorf, Linn-Mar, Missouri Valley, the Raccoon River-Northwest cooperative, West Liberty and West Marshall of State Center. Decorah has 10 state qualifiers, while Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock each have nine.
Of the News-Telegraph area’s 10 state qualifiers, there’s plenty of returning success.
It starts with Riverside sophomore’s Molly Allen. A year ago, she was competing for Underwood, where her family has had a great deal of success. At the IWCOA state tournament a year ago, Allen breezed through the tournament, picking up three pins and earning a 12-1 major decision over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Hannah Davis in the championship match to win the 105-pound title.
This year, Allen is competing at 115 pounds, and easily handled her competition with a trifecta of technical falls to advance as the champion. With a 26-0 record, one of her few competitive matches that went the distance was against SWAT’s Lundquist.
Allen is one of 14 returning state champions from a year ago, and among 15 who are undefeated.
Lady Dawg teammates Carly Henderson (120, 27-5) and Kia Meek (170, 22-22) will be joining her at state, Henderson as a regional champion and Meek as a fourth-place medalist.
Henderson is making her second trip to Xtream Arena this school year. She was part of Riverside’s first-ever state qualifying volleyball team this past fall, a sports season that also saw her earn a trip to the state cross country meet. She is quickly becoming one of southwest Iowa’s most successful athletes, as she was part of two top-eight relays on a Lady Dawgs’ track team that placed third at the 2022 Class 1A girls’ state meet.
Two area seniors – Lundquist and AHSTW’s Isabella Canada – are seeking to finish as four-time state medalists, their last three medals earned at IWCOA-sponsored meets. Lundquist’s best finish was as runner-up in 2021, while she was a bronze medalist a year ago. Canada has back-to-back fourth-place finishes her sophomore and junior seasons.