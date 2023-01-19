Molly Venteicher, a 2021 CAM graduate and standout at Southwestern Community College, was named the National Junior College Athletic Association's Women's Track and Field Athlete Of the Week this week.
COLLEGE REPORT: SWCC's Venteicher named NJCAA Athlete of the Week
- via Southwestern Community College
