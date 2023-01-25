MASSENA – It's been a season of meeting – and in many cases, exceeding – high expectations for the SWAT Valkyrie girls' wrestling program.
And the first-year cooperative program, consisting of hosting CAM, plus Atlantic, Griswold, Nodaway Valley and Southwest Valley is ready to make some serious noise.
And, hopefully in the process, punch some tickets to the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned state wrestling tournament.
"We're totally excited," said coach Tiffany South, who has three ranked wrestlers per the latest IAwrestle rankings and a No. 9 team ranking in hand. "It's been quite the year, from putting everybody together and getting five schools and parents together to fans to support us, and now we're ready to end this season on a high note."
The road to the first-ever IGHSAU-sanctioned state tournament begins Friday with the regional meet in Sioux City. The SWAT Valkyries have been assigned to Region 1, along with AHSTW.
Ady Lundquist, a senior from Southwest Valley who has committed to Sioux Falls, is 30-1 and ranked third at 110 pounds by IAwrestle. Her only loss came to top-ranked Molly Allen of Riverside in one of the top matches so far this season in Iowa.
Nodaway Valley student Grace Britten is ranked fifth at 170 pounds and has a 36-0 record in hand, while Atlantic freshman Haley Armstrong is 23-3 and ranked sixth at 235 pounds.
Others expected to fill the lineup are Jazz Christensen (19-9, 100 pounds), Evy Marlin (18-4, 130), Mia South (25-10, 140) and Ellen Gerlock (26-4, 190), plus Quincy Sorensen (115), Lilliana Tofoya (135), Lily Johnson (145) and Rio Johnson (155).
Lundquist, Britten and Armstrong will likely be in the running for garnering top-2 seeds, but multiple wrestlers wearing Valkyrie uniforms could easily qualify.
That would surely highlight a season of meeting, and exceeding expectations.
"I told the girls the other day they've exceeded all my expectations, and anything from here is icing on the cake," said South. "How we've come together as a team is just fantastic. These girls never knew each other prior to (this season), and now they're each others' biggest fan, and not just fans but friends.
"These athletes will take something from practice and implement it in a live match and do it successfully. They've grown in that aspect by leaps and bounds. Half of these girls didn't even wrestle prior to this year but now they're doing moves really well and wrestling successfully in tournaments."
Friday's regional tournament – all in one class this year – is at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, with an 11 a.m. start time. The top four placewinners in each bracket advance to the state tournament, Feb. 2-3 at Xstream Arena in Coralville.
"There's pressure," admitted South, "but these girls also have a lot of self-expectations. They're happy going out and having fun, and by doing that all so well they're more than likely to get to state."
OTHER AREA HOPES
AHSTW's lone girls' wrestler is Bella Canada, and she's ranked fifth at 235, and could be among the top challengers to Armstrong in Region 1.
Riverside and Audubon are in Region 2, also at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Allen is the top-ranked wrestler at 115 pounds and the only one ranked by IAwrestle; she won the state title a year ago at Underwood, when the tournament was sponsored by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, but Allen transferred to Riverside. Other Lady Dawgs with winning records are Carly Henderson (24-5, 120 pounds), Veronica Schechinger (20-19, 120) and Danika Feigenbuz (20-11, 130).
Audubon's best chance at a top-four finish is expected to be Laura McCarville, who has a 10-21 record at 125 pounds.