It’s homecoming time, as no less than three area schools join Atlantic in celebrating homecoming this week.
ACGC, CAM and Griswold all have their homecoming games this Friday. The Chargers host Nodaway Valley, the Cougars host arch rival Audubon and the Tigers hope to break into the win column as East Union comes to town.
Besides the CAM-Audubon game, another area rivalry will be renewed as AHSTW takes on Riverside, this year at Oakland.
Here’s a quick look at the area’s games:
EIGHT-MAN
Audubon at CAM: A year ago, the Cougars recorded two wins over the Wheelers, including a 66-29 victory in the Iowa eight-man semifinals at the UNi-Dome in Cedar Falls en route to CAM’s first state championship. Both teams are reloading this year, and this game should be an indicator of who’s done a better job of that. Audubon is coming off a convincing 64-30 win over Exira-EHK, while CAM lost its second tight game in a row, this time to East Mills.
It’s homecoming night for CAM, and the Cougars will be looking to get back into the win column in this important District 10 game while Audubon will look for revenge. Offensive leaders are Aaron Olsen (248 passing yards, 542 rushing yards, 15 TDs) for the Wheelers, Chase Spieker (697 yards passing, nine TDs) and Austin Williams (305 total yards, six TDs) for the Cougars.
East Union at Griswold: It’s not been an easy start for the Tigers, but coach Seth Wallace’s team hopes to get some traction at homecoming against a 2-2 East Union team that’s led by Seth Hudson (532 yards passing, 120 yards rushing) and Emmet Long (520 yards rushing). Rason Grail has four interceptions for the Eagles.
Bode Wyman has 227 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, while the rushing game has been led by Zane Johnson (46-235, 1 TD). The Tigers’ offense has improved, now averaging 186 yards per game.
Exira-EHK at Bedford: The Spartans are looking to regroup after their tough loss to Audubon. Trey Petersen had 182 yards passing and 55 yards rushing and three touchdowns total, as the team was without wide receiver Aiden Flathers. Derrek Kommes stepped up to snatch five catches for 115 yards and a 20-yard touchdown.
Non-district foe Bedford is pretty much split between rushing and passing. Tristen Cummings has 531 yards on 29-of-51 passing and 11 touchdowns. Four Bulldogs have more than 100 yards to lead a balanced running attack, led by Silas Walston’s 184 yards. The Bulldog defense has recorded 31 tackles for loss, including 13 sacks.
11-MAN
Nodaway Valley at ACGC: It’s ACGC’s homecoming, and they’ll take on a Nodaway Valley team that is trying to move on after Seth Comly was reinstated as head coach. The Wolverines have scored just one touchdown this year and have averaged just 64 yards per game (according to statistics posted this week at GoBound Iowa). Boston DeVault, who also doubles as quarterback, has the lone score and leads the team with 76 yards rushing.
All four of ACGC’s games have been decided by five or fewer points, including a 28-26 win over West Central Valley, although this week’s game against the Wolverines figures to be more decisive. Seth Reno had 109 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers, while an 80-yard kickoff return by Austin Kunkle was among his three scores.
AHSTW at Riverside: A year ago, this game sent the two neighboring schools in different directions, with pre-season playoff favorite Riverside sputtering to the finish while a rebuilding AHSTW squad rejuvenated toward a round-of-32 post-season spot. The stakes are different, but it’s still a big rivalry game.
The Iowa Class A No. 4 Vikings are fresh off a strong 41-13 win over then fifth-ranked Mount Ayr in a game that will go a long way toward deciding the District 7 title. The Vikings jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half, on the strength of Kyle Sternberg’s 245 total yards and four touchdowns, including a 13-yard touchdown run, and touchdown passes to Cole Scheffler, Luke Sternberg and Brayden Lund.
The Bulldogs broke into the win column for the first time with a decisive 47-16 win over Sidney. Grady Jeppesen had 211 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Kyler Reiken had 146 yards and three touchdowns in the win.