Clint Bitting, Steve Harris and Brad Schwenke are the newest members of the Atlantic High School Wrestling Hall of Fame.
They will be inducted during the annual Hall Of Fame banquet Friday, Nov. 18, which is 6 p.m. at the Venue, 307 Walnut St., Atlantic. Tickets are $10 and includes a catered meal.
A program, featuring the three inductees, previewing the upcoming season and youth program and more will follow the meal.
Below are profiles on each inductee:
CLINT BITTING
Clint is a 2001 Atlantic High School graduate. His accolades included; a two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament runner-up, a three-time Tri-Center Wrestling Tournament Champion, a one-time ADM Tournament champion, and twice finished second as a runner-up. Additionally, he twice appeared in the championship match at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament and concluded as a two-time runner-up at the Council Bluffs Tournament.
Clint Bitting went on to appear on the highest stage of Iowa high school wrestling, at the State Tournament in Des Moines, during his sophomore, junior, and season seasons.
As a three-time state qualifier, Bitting’s journey included two sectional tournament runner-up medals and a first-place finish his senior season. He qualified for the state tournament twice as a district runner-up in his sophomore and junior seasons. He captured the district title his senior year. Clint was 30-11 his freshman year, 25-2 as a sophomore, 35-9 his junior season, and 38-10 his senior year, with a career record of 128-51, for a 72% career winning percentage.
Bitting was a key member of four wrestling teams that has a combined dual record of 61-13.
In addition to his success on the wrestling mat, Clint was a three-year letter winner in football and captain his senior season. He was a four-time letter winner in baseball. He took his talents to Cloud County Junior College, where he started for two years as a catcher, and finished his career at the University of Iowa, where he lettered as a catcher his junior season and received a marketing degree.
Clint is currently an area manager for Altec Industries for the past 16 years. He and his wife, Missy, have two sons, Bennett and Cole. They reside in Chanhassen, Minnesota, located just outside of Minneapolis.
STEVE HARRIS
Steve Harris, a 1971 Atlantic High School graduate, and one of the Atlantic High School Wrestling program pioneers, will be inducted into the Atlantic High Hall of Fame on Friday.
Harris was a member of the first-ever AHS team in 1968. It didn’t take long for him to master the sport, and by the time he was a senior, he was ranked as one of the top two (119) pound wrestlers in the state.
Harris perfected the fireman’s carry and began his senior season, winning his first 18-matches while not allowing a point. Additionally, Harris was the first Atlantic wrestler to win a Conference Title and the first in the program to win the Corning Wrestling Tournament title, known as the Little Iowa Tournament, in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Today that same tournament is named after John J. Harris.
As a sophomore, Harris wrestled on the inaugural team that finished with a dual record of 2-4-1, before improving to 5-2 and 8-3 his junior and senior years. Harris went 16-9 during his junior season, with six pins, and qualified for the district tournament. He capped off his senior year with a 28-3 record, led the team with 17 pins, and lost to the eventual state champion from Fort Dodge in the district tournament.
After high school, Steve Harris took his talents to Iowa Western Community College, where he qualified for the National Junior College Wrestling Tournament both years.
Steve Harris’s success on the mat carried on into the business world in real estate and the restaurant business before retiring at the age of 50. He also started the Little Kids Wrestling Program in Denison.
BRAD SCHEWENKE
While perusing through the Trojan record book, Schwenke’s name appears in every category, including the fastest pin (14 seconds), amongst some of the quickest on record. He pinned 30 opponents his sophomore year and 31 during his senior season wrestling in the 140-pound weight class ending his career with 97 falls, and 46 takedowns.
Schwenke was a two-time state medal winner finishing eighth his junior year and wrestled for a state title in his final season, finishing as the runner-up with 46 wins and a career record of 151-46.
He played an integral part in teams with a combined record of 75-16, a fourth-place team finish in the 2011 Class 2A traditional state tournament, and fourth place in the dual state tournament. During the 2011 season, eight wrestlers earned spots in the state wrestling tournament, with four medal winners. It is safe to say the practices were highly competitive. Schwenke was a four-time Humboldt Tournament Champion and won titles in the Hawkeye Ten, Rollin Dyer, and John J. Harris Wrestling Tournaments.
An all-around athlete Schwenke earned letters in football, track, soccer, and baseball, along with four academic letters.
After graduation, Brad earned a scholarship to wrestle at Central College in Pella. He finished his secondary education at Bellevue University, earning a degree in Business Management. He also continued his education at Iowa Western Community College, earning an Associate’s Degree in General Studies. During college, Schwenke was an assistant wrestling coach under Tim Duff at Atlantic.
Today, Brad and his wife Missy have a seven-month-old daughter and reside in Bellevue, Nebraska, where he is a Financial Sales Manager at Centris Credit Union.