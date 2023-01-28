ATLANTIC – “Do you notice us now?”
“Do we have the respect of the Hawkeye Ten and the state?”
That seemed to be the message the Atlantic girls’ basketball team has been sending out from southwest Iowa all winter. Big victories and some of the best performances by one of the best Trojan squads in the past couple of decades.
After Friday night and a huge Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over Iowa Class 1A’s sixth-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert, it’s all hopefully starting to come together as “message sent.”
This 48-35 win over the Saintes was a statement win, and one that coach Dan Vargason and his team hope will go a long way toward post-season pairings, and the potential for no worse than two home games in the Class 3A regionals.
“That’s a win over the No. 6 team and they’re a heckuva team. They’re well coached and our girls, man, they’re playing good basketball and finding ways to win. Tonight it was different people defensively, Keira Olson was a key and we had different people hitting shots for us when we needed. And my goodness, we rebounded well tonight.”
Rebounding was a key. The stat wasn’t immediately avaialble, but Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jensen were crashing the boards against a taller lineup, including 6’3” forward Lena Rosloniec and 6’4” center Missy Evezic.
The Trojans trailed only briefly in the first quarter, but took the lead for good with about a minute left in the second quarter on Paytn Harter’s bucket. A St. Albert shot missed at the buzzer, and with a huge crowd on hand, but the Trojans had an 11-10 lead and extended advantage to 27-17at halftime.
The Saintes had a good final three minutes of the third quarter to close the gab to three, and briefly retook the lead at 35-33 with seven minutes left. But the Saintes never scored again as the Trojans ratcheted up the defense. Harter scored, then Guyer and Madison Huddleson each had a pair of free throws to make it 40-35.
Olson’s bucket with 1:25 left made it 44-35, and then the game clinching series of plays came when Huddleson deflected a desperation pass by the Saintes near halfcourt and slapped the ball toward Jensen, who easily made the driving layup to seal the deal and draw a huge cheer from the home crowd.
Jensen ended with 12 points, but Huddleson and Harter each had 11, while Guyer added eight.
“Absolutely that was the clincher, and our girls hit free throws,” said Vargason, referring to 13-of-20 from the stripe. “We were having a lot of players do different things tonight. We had six girls score, and we had to have that. We had a lot of girls get their hands in the mix and everyone defended together. That’s what it’s about.”
Claire Pellett’s 1-and-bonus shots were just icing on the cake.
The Trojans improved to 14-4 with just three regular season games left, including a road game at Red Oak on Tuesday, before a home game vs. Denison-Schleswig and a big rematch with Harlan. It’s still 1-0, and the Red Oak game is first.
“This is the most wins since 2003-2004, and I want to give credit to Kelly Juhl who brought me on staff and got this started. I learned a lot from him and he helped get this going and how I got to take over. We’ve had to do some work (to get to this point), and our girls have done the work.”
BOYS COMPLETE SWEEP
And so did the Atlantic boys put in their share of the work, and played one of their best games of the season in snapping a three-game skid with a convincing 68-50 victory over St. Albert in the nightcap.
Except for a brief moment early in the game, the Trojans led the whole way. They were in control in the first half, even though the lead was never more than about 10, but then the second half Atlantic outscored the Falcons 21-12 to break the game open.
It was a much needed win, and a defensive effort was the big catalyst for the victory.
“Nice team win. Eight guys contributed really well and we got everybody in at the end,” said coach Derek Hall. “Defensively we started to come together and offensively we made the extra pass, getting a ton of open looks.”
Colton Rasmussen had 20 points, while Nolan Waters and Jackson McLaren each added 14. It was, however, Caden Andersen’s big third quarter that helped spark the game, with nine of his 12 points coming in what turned out to be the decisive stretch.
“He just battles,” said Hall of Andersen. “He doesn’t get too high or too low and you never know if it’s his best day or worst day ever. He’s kind of that ‘steady Eddie’ for us. He was awesome tonight and I can’t give him enough credit.”
Carter Pellett played most of the night in foul trouble and was held to three points, but still got some key rebounds to fluster the Falcons.
Waters knocked down three of his four three pointers in the second half to help aid the cause. But going back to the dominant third quarter, where they turned a 30-22 lead into a 20-point edge, it was defense that helped.
“We were just getting out and after them and pressuring them on the perimeter and rebounding really well,” said Hall, noting that he made the switch of Andersen at point guard and Waters at shooting guard to get the long-range shot. “Anytime you make that switch and those guys are dialed in ... we played very well. We were so balanced, it was insane.”
Atlantic improved to 5-11 on the season and will host Perry for a non-conference game today.