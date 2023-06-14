Griswold for softball, and Fremont-Mills for baseball have secured the No. 1 seeds in the upcoming Corner Conference tournament.
Sidney will be the host site for the championship games, set for Friday, June 23.
All quarterfinal games are 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, with the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
In softball, the Tiger will host the winner of the Stanton vs. East Mills game, while second-seed Fremont-Mills gets the winner of Sidney vs. Essex in Tabor.
Griswold is the No. 5 seed in the baseball tournament, and they’ll play Sidney in the quarterfinals at Tabor, with the Knights getting the winner. The other half of the bracket has No. 2 Stanton vs. either East Mills or Essex.