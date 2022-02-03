OAKLAND – One more shot.
That’s what Riverside’s Jace Rose has in claiming the ultimate goal of all the wrestlers who begin the season: A state championship.
A three-time qualifier, the 120-pound Bulldog senior finished fourth his sophomore and junior years after not placing his freshman year. This will be his final chance to move to the top of the podium, and it appears he is a strong favorite to advance to the next stage in his last post-season run.
As with everyone else, it all starts with the sectional meet Saturday in Oakland, where local teams ACGC and Griswold will join the Bulldogs in crowning sectional champions and runners-up. Both the top 2 will move on to the district meet Saturday, Feb. 13, at Underwood.
Just five ranked wrestlers are at the meet, but it does appear that Riverside could be the favorite to win the sectional title. The Bulldogs, along with ACGC, both have a number of wrestlers who could advance to the district meet.
Griswold has three wrestlers who could see action at the sectional meet, two more than a year ago. Of those, only Cole Swain saw varsity action a year ago and he could be a darkhorse to advance to the sectional meet.
Also there Saturday: Bedford-Lenox, East Mills, East Union, Southwest Valley and West Central Valley.
WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT
Note: The top two wrestlers in each weight class move on to the Class 1A district meet Feb. 13 at Underwood. Rankings are via IAwrestle:
Ranked wrestlers: ACGC – 1, Bedford-Lenox – 1, East Mills – 0, East Union – 0, Griswold – 0, Riverside – 2, Southwest Valley – 1, West Central Valley – 0.
106: Riverside will have the lone local wrestler here, with Davis Bramman finishing fifth at the recent John J. Harris Invitational and fourth at the Charger Invitational.
113: This is the only weight with more than one ranked wrestler, and it’ll be ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh with the inside track to a top seed based on his pinfall win over Southwest Valley’s Brayden Maeder in the championship of the John J. Harris Invitational. Slaybaugh was ranked ninth and is a returning state qualifier, Maeder 10th. Slaybaugh went on to finish second at his home Charger Invitational.
Dalton Smith will be Riverside’s wrestler here; he finished sixth at the John J. Harris. The Bulldogs also have the option of Kellen Oliver, who was fifth at the Charger Invitational.
120: Riverside’s Jace Rose is a three-time state qualifier and has two fourth-place state finishes to his credit. He is motivated to cap off his senior year with a state championship. Rose wrestled up a weight, at 126, at the Charger Invitational and won the weight class with an impressive pinfall victory over Pleasantville’s Caleb Cook.
Gavin Sloss will probably represent ACGC here, and finished fifth at the Charger Invitational, getting said medal with a pinfall win over Bedford-Lenox’s Chase England.
126: Tatum Bates will probably be ACGC’s wrestler, while for Riverside it’ll likely be Taven Moore.
132: ACGC will likely send Jackson Pfrang into battle here, while Riverside has Austyn Fisher.
138: Riverside has the lone local wrestler here, with Jett Rose. Bedford/Lenox’s Dalton Kitzman has the best record at 32-10, winning the Quad State Classic and placing fifth at the John J. Harris Invitational.
145: The conversation of top-3 seeds could come down to Bedford-Lenox’s Connor Fitzgerald, East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker and West Central Valley’s Braiden Beane. Stortenbecker was the John J. Harris Invitational runner-up and went on to win his home meet. Beane was the runner-up at the Charger Invitational, while Fitzgerald has a third-place finish at the John J. Harris Invitational and a title at the Quad State Classic as part of his record. It could be a chess game if one or more of their coaches moves a wrestler to either 138 or 152, as Beane wrestled at 152 at the Charger Invitational.
Tanner Herskowitz is getting his feet wet in varsity action and could see battle here for ACGC as the lone local wrestler. East Union’s best chance to advance is also here, with Damon Hayes and his 19-13 record.
152: Riverside’s Nolan Moore is ranked 11th and finished second at meets the past two weekends, the John J. Harris and the Charger invitationals. ACGC’s Cayden Jensen will likely get the nod here, as will Griswold’s Tony Bennett.
160: Dawson Muller of ACGC is the lone local wrestler here in what could be a wide-open division.
170: Griswold’s Cale Swain, the Tigers’ lone experienced wrestler coming into the season, followed up a 2-2 finish John J. Harris Invitational with a 2-2 record and fourth-place finish at the East Mills Invitational. With a .500 record, he could get seeded ahead of Riverside’s Justin Wilson and several other wrestlers.
182: ACGC’s Bryce Rochholz is the likely representative here; for Griswold, it’ll probably be Wyatt Peterson, who finished fourth at the East Mills Invitational. Bedford-Lenox’s Jake Cox could be one of the top contenders for the top seed.
195: ACGC will probably send Cooper Tunik to the mat here. At least three wrestlers have winning records: Bedford-Lenox’s Xavier Adamson, West Central Valley’s Zach Teague and Southwet Valley’s Colin Jacobs.
220: Locals expected to compete here are ACGC’s Michael Fuller and Riverside’s Brok Comstock. Southwest Valley’s Dalton Calkins was third at the East Mills Invitational.
285: The only ranked wrestler in the upper weights is Bedford-Lenox’s Devin Whipple, who has a No. 5 ranking in hand. Riverside’s Nathan Messerschmidt finished second at the John J. Harris, beating Whipple in a tie-breaking overtime in the semifinals.