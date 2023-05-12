Class 1A at Guthrie Center: With five automatic qualifiers, the CAM boys took runner-up team honors at the district meet at ACGC High School.
All three hurdles events won: Sam Foreman in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.37, Jack Follmann in the 400-meter hurdles at 56.27, and the shuttle hurdle relay, with Foreman, Follmann, Cale Maas and Collin Bower at 1:01.25.
Also automatically qualifying after winning SQM titles: the 4x400-meter relay with Follmann, Bower, Foreman and Gavin Clayton at 3:31.61; and Corbin Peach in the discus at 137'2.5". There were multiple high finishes that could get at-large bids, including runner-up finishes by Follmann in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.47, Maas in the 400-meter dash at 51.62, and the sprint medley relay at 1:37.40.
The ACGC boys won the team title on their home track, and will be sending Austin Kunkle in four events after first-place finishes: the 100- (11.23) and 200-meter (22.72) dashes, and as anchor of the 4x100- (44.89) and 4x200-meter (1:33.64) relays. Also winning: Justin Reinhart in the 3200-meter run (9:55.23) and Lance Bunde in the high jump (6'4"). The shuttle hurdle relay was second, while Payton Jacobe took runner-up honors in the shot put and Reinhart in the 1600-meter run.
Other area winners on the boys' side were Audubon's Zeke Konkler in the 800-meter run (2:04.05) and the Riverside sprint medley relay, at 1:36.07.
Exira-EHK and Griswold were awaiting at-large bid possibilities. For the Tigers, Peyton Cook was third in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.17. The Spartans had three runner-up finishes: Cash Emgarten in the 100- (11.47) and 200-meter (23.05) dashes, Jonas LaCane in the 400-meter hurdles (58.07) and Derrek Kommes in the long jump (18'9.5").
The Riverside girls' were impressive, winning four relays – the 4x200 (1:47.19), 4x400 (4:11.06), 4x800 (10:17.54), distance medley (4:21.57) – and picking up individual titles from Veronica Andrusyshyn in the 100-meter dash (13.03) and 100-meter hurdles (15.46). Also a Lady Dawg winner: Madison Kelley in the discus, at 98'5.25". That all added up to a SQM title for coach Jared Hoffman's team, which seeks to defend its third-place team finish from a year ago.
Audubon got a win from Stefi Beisswenger in the 3000-meter run, at 11:53.05. ACGC's Ava Campbell also was a winner, taking the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:10.16, and she took second in the 800-meter run.
For the CAM girls, Emma Follmann in the high jump (4'8") and Karys Hunt in the discus (89'1.25") were third and will be their best opportunities for at-large bids. Griswold's best bet for the girls are off a pair of fourth-place finishes: Addison Adams in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.57) and the 4x800-meter relay at 11:50.19. Exira-EHK's best finish came in the 400-meter dash, with Gemini Goodwin finishing sixth at 1:11.33, a place matched by the sprint medley relay at 2:10.51.
Class 2A at Van Meter: The AHSTW boys have at least three events going to the state track meet.
Gavin Newcomb's time of 15.45 in the 110-meter hurdles and Jett Peterson's throw of 137'11" in the discus won SQM championships and automatic spots at the state meet. Luke Sternberg was runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.94 and also will be going to Des Moines.
The Lady Vikings were awaiting to see if they had any at-large bids, but they had two third place finishes: Brooklyn Buck in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.03, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Delaney Goshorn, Makenna Paulsen, Rylie Knop and Ava Paulsen at 10:18.11.