CLASS 1A
Riverside 20, East Mills 4: This Iowa Class 1A District 15 quarterfinal contest was a three-run game going into the top of the sixth inning. The Bulldogs decided enough with the Wolverines hanging around, and put on an offensive show with 13 runs to blast their way to the win.
Coach Cole Chapin's team actually trailed 4-2 early on, but Grady Jeppesen's big night at the palte – four hits and three RBIs, with two runs scored – sparked the offensive avalanche, with 13 hits for the team. Mason McCready added three hits, while Cole Jeppesen, Kaeden Pleas and Kyler Rieken added two hits each. Owen Fenner scored four times as a courtesy runner.
The Bulldogs got the win from Pleas, who struck out eight while giving up four hits and walked four in the win. Riverside is now 8-12 and will face West Harrison Wednesday night in Mondamin.
Exira-EHK 3, Boyer Valley 2: Easton Nelson had a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Spartans' walk-off win in an Iowa Class 1A District 13 quarterfinal contest Monday at Elk Horn.
Nelson drove in all three runs to cap off the win and avert the upset hopes of the Bulldogs. Alex Hansen and Trey Petersen combined for the five-hitter, striking out six between them.
The Spartans (12-8) will travel to Alta Wednesday for a district semifinal game vs. Alta-Aurelia.
Earlham 11, CAM 8: The Cougars jumped to an early five-run lead, but couldn't sustain the momentum as the Cardinals rallied and eventually overtook them in an Iowa Class 1A District 14 quarterfinal contest Monday at Coon Rapids.
CAM jumped out to a 6-0 lead on several hits off starter Kaden Kasal, who walked three Cougars and hit another while giving up just two hits. Ryan Stiles came in and ended the early rally, and while the Cougars got seven hits off him, they never could string those hits together enough times. The only thing was a two-run spurt in the fourth inning when Jack Follmann and Chase Spieker scored to make their lead 8-5. That was the last time they'd score all game.
The Cardinals took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning, and added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth as the Cougars were unable to answer.
CAM finished 9-13 and was building experience this year, a season after a senior-dominated group led them to their first state tournament in school history. The Cougars were led by Ryan Bower, who went 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and three singles, while Collin Bower went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Tri-Center 10, Griswold 0: The Tigers were no-hit victims as the Trojans needed just five innings to get the Iowa Class 1A District 14 quarterfinal victory Monday at Neola.
The Tigers drew three walks and had another hit by a pitch, but that was it for baserunners on the evening as the Tigers led 2-0 after the first inning and slowly added to their lead.
Bode Wyman gave up just four hits but walked nine and hit four other batters, while the Tiger defense had three errors. Coach Ryan Lockwood's team finished the season 3-13.
Lenox 9, ACGC 5: The Tigers ended the Chargers' season in the Iowa Class 1A District 12 game Monday night in Lenox.
Brock Littler had a two-run home run for ACGC, while Lance Bunde had two of the Chargers' four hits. The Chargers had 10 total baserunners in the game.
Littler, one of five seniors who started, took the loss, giving up seven hits and six earned runs in 4-1/3 innings of work, while striking out four. ACGC finished 7-18.
CLASS 2A
Shenandoah 10, AHSTW 2: The Vikings were limited to three hits off Mustang ace Logan Twyman and could not catch up from an early 10-0 deficit in their Iowa Class 2A District 16 quarterfinal game Monday at Treynor.
Caleb Hatch had two hits for the Vikings (11-10), while Brayden Lund had a triple for the team's only other hit. Single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings were the only runs to cross the plate.