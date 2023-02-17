DES MOINES – ACGC's Tegan Slaybaugh saw his chances for a spot in the Iowa Class 1A state championship match fell short Friday morning.
West Hancock's Teague Smith proved to be the better wrestler in their 120-pound semifinal match, dominating Slaybaugh en route to a 14-5 major decision victory.
Smith used three takedowns and a 2-point near fall to take control of Slaybaugh, the Charger junior who was in his second-straight state semifinal match and eventually placed fourth. Slaybaugh could never catch up.
Slaybaugh, who came in as the No. 2 seed at the meet, is now 46-3 and will return to action in today's consolation semifinals. There, he'll face Lake Mills' Hayden Helgeson. A win will place Slaybaugh in the third-place match for the second year in a row, while a loss will having him go for fifth place; the opponent in the placement match will be either Wilton's Gavin Brisker or Alburnett's Tayten Coufal.
CONSOLATION ROUNDS
Riverside's Davis Bramman will be the News-Telegraph's other medalist, as four others saw their seasons end in the blood rounds.
Bramman, the 120-pounder for the Bulldogs, rebounded from a disappointing quarterfinal match to get a relatively easy pinfall victory over Logan-Magnolia's Kalab Kuhl. Bramman got the early takedown and rolled up Kuhl for a win at 1:19 to advance.
Bramman finished with a 2-0 record against Kuhl this season, also getting a first-period pinfall win in the 106-pound Western Iowa Conference championship match.
Bramman went on to drop a heartbreaking 2-0 sudden victory match against Brock Shaha of Mount Ayr. That means Bramman, now 38-7, will move to the seventh-place match, to be wrestled this morning, facing Reanah Utterback of Sigourney-Keota.
Sidelined after consolation-round matches that would have, with a win, gotten them into the rounds that would determine where they'd place, were Riverside's Kellen Oliver (120), CAM's Brian South (160), AHSTW's Henry Lund (220) and ACGC's Payton Jacobe (285).
South was a two-time state qualifier, also qualifying for Atlantic-CAM in Class 2A a year ago. In his match against Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball, South held an early 2-1 edge before Kimball got a takedown and went in for the pin midway through the second period. South ends his senior season with a 41-10 record.
Oliver dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 decision to Hayden Helgeson of Lake Mills, while AHSTW's Lund was caught in a second-period headlock and, after rolling on the mat with West Hancock's David Smith to try for a reversal was caught again and pinned. Jacobe was flipped onto his back by Emmetsburg's Gage Jorgensen shortly before the pin was recorded.