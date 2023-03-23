ATLANTIC – Good things are happening with the Atlantic boys’ soccer program.
New head coach Mark Andersen will helm the program this season. And the addition of three athletes from two nearby schools – one from Exira-EHK, the others from CAM – will bring to the Trojan roster a 16-man crew for the season.
All of that, as the Trojans have nowhere to go but up after a rough 2022 season, where they won just twice, including a winless slate in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
First, the three newcomers to the program, to which Andersen said, “They’re definitely adding to the team.”
Oskar Olsen, a Danish foreign-exchange student from Exira-EHK, has an abundance of soccer experience in his native land. Positions haven’t been set yet, but Andersen expects Olsen to be on the attacking side.
“He’s very good with the ball and has good game intelligence and knowing what to do when,” said Andersen. “He’s going to be very good at raising the level of play around him. He’ll be a very good asset for us.”
Talon Anderson and Ryan Bower are coming over from CAM. Coach Andersen said both have great attitudes and bring a lot of energy to the team. “They have some good skill with shooting and being able to move the ball around,” he said.
Olsen, Franco Castillo and Isaiah Imhoff make up this year’s senior class, providing leadership to a sophomore-and junior-dominated squad. There’s no freshmen on the squad, but a large number of current eighth graders are expected to provide hope for the future when they enter high school.
Kyler Edie, a junior forward, returns with five goals while Castillo found the back of the net three times. Taye Jordan is another junior who is capable of shooting.
Junior Tyrell Williams will be the primary goalkeeper. He saw 1,211 minutes of action as the one-and-only man guarding the box last year, and recorded 211 saves, good for a 70.8% percentage.
“He is definitely a good talent, being a starter for two years. He has good instincts and general athletic skill and ability,” said Andersen. “He likes to get out on the field when he can. The keeper position is one where if we have a quality player in that position it frees us up to do other things and takes pressure off.”
The majority of his squad, the coach said, can expect to see lots of playing time, as given the thin roster – again, just 16 players – there’s not a lot of room for error.
“I was just telling the players after practice to do stuff to keep yourself healthy and keep your bodies in shape,” said Andersen. “Everyone has to know a little bit about every position because you might get subbed in to an area that’s not your primary area, just because someone needs a break and we need to shift people around.
“Part of the challenge is we have a number of kids who don’t have a long history playing soccer,” he contiued. “We’re teaching them to play soccer at basic as well as advanced level and work that in. This year, like last year, the kids have responded well and they work really hard at trying to get at a position where they can succeed.”
Finding a way to score and play defense will be priorities. The Trojans were outscored 87-19 on the season, and scored just three times in Hawkeye Ten Conference play, all of those coming in a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Carroll Kuemper.
The Trojans will scrimmage against West Central Valley at 5 p.m. Friday on the Atlantic High School pitch. The regular season opens Tuesday, March 28, when the Trojans host Riverside.