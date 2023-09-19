FOOTBALL
– Central College sophomore cornerback Gavin Smith had an interception he returned to Coe’s 18 yard line late in the first half, which set up a 20-yard field goal to give the Dutch an 11-10 halftime lead.
However, the Kohawks – overcoming a 53-minute weather delay, four interceptions, a safety and two blocked punts – still won 19-11 Saturday in Pella.
Smith, a 2022 Audubon graduate, finished with five total tackles and two interceptions, plus broke up two more passes in the game.
– Bodie Johnson, a sophomore defensive back at Northwestern College in Orange City had an assisted tackle in the Red Raiders’ 51-7 victory over Doane University Saturday. A 2021 Atlantic graduate, Johnson made his second appearance of the season and has four total tackles on the year.
Ben Kingery, a junior linebacker for the Red Raiders, had two solo tackles, one of them a tackle for a loss, against Doane. A graduate of ACGC, Kingery had four solo tackles and five assists against Drake on Sept. 9.
CROSS COUNTRY
– Ava Rush, a freshman at the University of Iowa, was among three runners competing at the Illinois State Redbird Invitational Friday night in Normal, Ill.
Rush, a 2023 Atlantic graduate, finished the 6,000-meter women’s race in 25.29.3, coming in 80th.
This is Rush’s second competition of the season, as she also competed in the Hawkeye Invitational Friday, Sept. 1, at Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City. In the 4,000-meter rae, she turned in a time of 15:40.5 for 36th place.
– Also at the Redbird Invitational, ACGC alum Kate Crawford, a junior at the University of Northern Iowa, finished eighth in the 6,000-meter women’s run, coming in at 22:14.4.
Crawford previously finished 18th at the Iowa State University Cyclone Preview earlier this month in Ames, with her time of 17:40 marking the Panthers’ 10th-best 5K time in school history.
– Taylor McCreedy, a junior at Northwest Missouri State, finished 23rd in the Gold Division of the University of Nebraska’s Greeno/Dirksen Invitatational Saturday at Mahoney Park in Lincoln, Neb.
With a time of 18:07.0, the former Atlantic standout was the top finisher for the Bearcat women.