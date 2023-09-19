If you have a current college athlete who graduated from one of our eight area schools – Atlantic, ACGC, AHSTW, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside – whose athletic career you would like published here, please send an email to Atlanticnewstelegraphsports@gmail.com. We hope to publish what college athletes have during the past few weeks on Tuesdays.