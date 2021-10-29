FORT DODGE – Ask the cross country runners from Atlantic, and they'll agree that their performances from the Iowa Class 3A state cross country meet maybe could have been better.
But they'll also say – and to an observer, they'll get a lot of agreement – that the three Trojans who competed in Friday afternoon's races gave it their all and left it all out on the course.
"I wouldn't say today was necessarily my best race, but I battled and I know Claire (Pellett) battled hard, too, and we just pushed to do our very best," said Ava Rush, the Trojan junior who placed 48th in the girls' race. "We're just really grateful to end our season here."
"It was a beautiful day to run ... and overall we're also grateful to be competing here," said Pellett, who appreciated using the hills to try to catch some runners. on what turned out to be a nice, seasonally cool sunny afternoon. "I was just trying to go out and compete with whoever I could and catch anybody."
Rush was in the chase pack in the early stages of the girls' race but fell back a little bit before finishing strong and with a time of 20:35.90. Pellett also held her own and kept up before coming in at 21:08.89, good for 87th place.
On the boys' side, Drew Engler was in the upper third of the state field, finishing 40th with a time of 17:26.58 to cap off what's been a strong senior season.
Engler has shown tremendous progress since his freshman year, when he was running 23-minute races. Now, he goes out, having shown that progress comes through hard work and dedication.
"It was an interesting race and it was a fast race and I saw a lot," said Engler. "I think this is one of the first races where I finished (hard) rather than starting strong and I think that really benefited me.
"I couldn't really make out my place because the people in first were so far ahead of me. I kind of ran with no pressure and catch whoever I could," he continued, adding that one thing he's worked on is kicking up his pace at the right point. "I think I did a really good job I did and glad my race like that."
Rush reflected on the advice older sister Karsyn, who competed her senior year at the state meet in 2018, and how it helped her during the race.
"Karsyn was basically telling me ... everyone goes out really fast and you've just got to go with them," she said. "And to watch out because the back side's kind of hilly."
Coach Dan Vargason was happy with how his three runners competed and ran as hard as they could, especially that it was the first state meet for each of them. The team and their fellow runners who helped train for the state race had arrived earlier for the Class 4A races, when it was still very wind-chilled and cloudy. The sun came out and made for nice conditions.
"That's what we ask all our kids to do," he said. "We had three kids who had never run here before and we asked them to go out and do the best they could. This was Drew's last race (in high school) and we wanted him to go out and leave it all out on the course and he did that.
"Then on the girls' side ... we have Claire and Ava back next year and we're very excited they got their feet wet up here," he continued. "It wasn't their best race but that's not the most important thing. We wanted them to get the experience and to get something moving forward. It was a fast day."
Reflecting on their own experiences, each of the three runners on Friday had some advice for their fellow competitors.
"Make sure you get enough sleep before the race," said Engler, who noted he hopes to run in college. "The coaches I've had and the races I've run have worked with how I can run in college."
"Don't let the nerves get to you," added Rush. "Obviously, we wish we placed better so I'm going to use that for motivation for next year."
"Don't take anything for granted," chimed in Pellett. "We're both going to use the experience, now that we know what the course is like ... we're both going to use that and hopefully we'll be back next year.
"It was an incredible season," she finished. "We faced a lot of adversity with all the injuries and illnesses but we bounced back and we were all very close this year."