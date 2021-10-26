Six area volleyball players make up a team, and between Rolling Valley Conference first and second team selections, News Telegraph-area players would be enough to fill out a team.
CAM, one of the tri-champions of the conference this past season, had seniors Mallory Behnken and Marissa Spieker, and sophomore Eva Steffensen selected, along with Exira-EHK junior Shay Burmeister.
Steffensen and Behnken were the leaders in offense for CAM, with 251 and 161 kills, respectively. Spieker, the Cougars’ libero, led in digs with 317. For Exira-EHK, Burmeister was in on 69 blocks, including 20 solo, and had a team-high 120 kills.
There were two area second-team picks: CAM’s Mady McKee and Exira-EHK’s Mollie Rasmussen, both seniors.
CAM shared the regular season championship with Boyer Valley and Woodbine, all at 7-1, while the Cougars placed second in the RVC tournament. Exira-EHK placed fifth in the regular-season standings with a 4-4 conference record.
All-Rolling Valley
Conference Volleyball
First team
Boyer Valley: Leah Cooper, Lauren Malone. CAM: Mallory Behnken, Marissa Spieker, Eva Steffensen. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Brynn Bass. Exira-EHK: Shay Burmeister. Glidden-Ralston: Tiela Janssen. West Harrison: Maclayn Houston. Woodbine: Whitney Kuhlman.
Second team
Ar-We-Va: Kora Obrecht. Boyer Valley: Talia Burkhart, Kristen Nielsen. CAM: Mady McKee. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Breeley Clayburg, Mia Leighty. Exira-EHK: Mollie Rasmussen. Glidden-Ralston: Addy Boell. Woodbine: Addison Erickson, Addison Murdock.