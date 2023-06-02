Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 2, 3 and 4, as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) free fishing weekend. All other regulations remain in place.
OUTDOOR NEWS: Free fishing weekend is this weekend
Brian Rathjen
NT Sports Editor
