GREENFIELD – The curtain raised on the first-ever girls' wrestling season, as sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
top story
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING: SWAT wrestling, along with other area girls, make their debut
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- One person transported in multiple vehicle accident
- Area Special Olympians qualify for state competition
- Atlantic's Ava Rush commits to run track at Iowa
- PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: Excitement high for SWAT Valkyries girls' wrestling program
- New Holiday Event: Albert the Bull’s Lighted Christmas Parade
- GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
- IOWA STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Harlan gets to state title game for third straight time with win over ADM
- IOWA STATE GIRLS SWIMMING MEET: Lexi Reynolds finishes high school swimming career at Marshalltown
- On The Docket Update: State of Iowa Vs Amanda K Bashor
- IOWA STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Remsen-St. Mary's KO's Lenox in 8-man
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.