Results from Atlantic Jr. Golf Tourney on Thursday, June 9, have been announced.

Golfers participated from CAM, Oakland/Avoca, Harlan, Audubon and Atlantic (Nishna Hills). Ages 6-7 play 4 holes from 100 yds., 8-9 ages play 5 holes from 15- yds., 10-11 play 5 holes from red tees, and 12-13 play 9 holes from red tees.

Winners and other finishes are as follows:

6-7 boys

1st — Tate Tessman, Audubon — 30

2nd — Owen Bruck, Harlan — 34

3rd — Graham Svendsen, Harlan — 38

4th — Marek Hapes, CAM — 51

8-9 girls

1st — Kamryn Schave, Harlan — 43

8-9 boys

1st — Noah Bateman, Atlantic — 23

2nd — Oliver Drogo, Atlantic — 27

3rd — Elliott Svendsen, Harlan — 36

4th — Grady Gross, Atlantic — 37

5th — Dominic Hapes, CAM — 38

6th — Gabe McBride, Atlantic — 41

7th — Mason McDuff, Atlantic — 45

8th — Teague Stuart, Atlantic — 50

8th — Kord Gross, Avoca — 50

10-11 girls

1st — Hope Hammontree, Atlantic — 39

10-11 boys

1st — Isaac Hapes, CAM — 29

2nd — Jett Sondag, Harlan — 32

3rd — Abel Brockman, Atlantic — 33

4th — Brecken Schave, Harlan — 36

5th — Lucas Plumb, Harlan — 39

6th — Conner Bruck, Harlan — 41

7th — Rece Gessert, Harlan — 42

8th — Wyatt Linfor, Atlantic — 43

9th — Jackson Amadeo, Atlantic — 44

10th — Daniel Kay, Harlan — 44

12-13 girls

1st — Brooklynne, CAM — 87

12-13 boys

1st — Gage Gross, Atlantic — 43

2nd — Caleb Evrst, Harlan — 53

3rd — Peyton Amdor, Atlantic — 54

4th — Drake Nippert, Harlan — 61

5th — Graham Hagen, CAM — 73

6th — Austin Zimmerman, Oakland — 77

DNF — Kobe Kimmen, Harlan

