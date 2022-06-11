Results from Atlantic Jr. Golf Tourney on Thursday, June 9, have been announced.
Golfers participated from CAM, Oakland/Avoca, Harlan, Audubon and Atlantic (Nishna Hills). Ages 6-7 play 4 holes from 100 yds., 8-9 ages play 5 holes from 15- yds., 10-11 play 5 holes from red tees, and 12-13 play 9 holes from red tees.
Winners and other finishes are as follows:
6-7 boys
1st — Tate Tessman, Audubon — 30
2nd — Owen Bruck, Harlan — 34
3rd — Graham Svendsen, Harlan — 38
4th — Marek Hapes, CAM — 51
8-9 girls
1st — Kamryn Schave, Harlan — 43
8-9 boys
1st — Noah Bateman, Atlantic — 23
2nd — Oliver Drogo, Atlantic — 27
3rd — Elliott Svendsen, Harlan — 36
4th — Grady Gross, Atlantic — 37
5th — Dominic Hapes, CAM — 38
6th — Gabe McBride, Atlantic — 41
7th — Mason McDuff, Atlantic — 45
8th — Teague Stuart, Atlantic — 50
8th — Kord Gross, Avoca — 50
10-11 girls
1st — Hope Hammontree, Atlantic — 39
10-11 boys
1st — Isaac Hapes, CAM — 29
2nd — Jett Sondag, Harlan — 32
3rd — Abel Brockman, Atlantic — 33
4th — Brecken Schave, Harlan — 36
5th — Lucas Plumb, Harlan — 39
6th — Conner Bruck, Harlan — 41
7th — Rece Gessert, Harlan — 42
8th — Wyatt Linfor, Atlantic — 43
9th — Jackson Amadeo, Atlantic — 44
10th — Daniel Kay, Harlan — 44
12-13 girls
1st — Brooklynne, CAM — 87
12-13 boys
1st — Gage Gross, Atlantic — 43
2nd — Caleb Evrst, Harlan — 53
3rd — Peyton Amdor, Atlantic — 54
4th — Drake Nippert, Harlan — 61
5th — Graham Hagen, CAM — 73
6th — Austin Zimmerman, Oakland — 77
DNF — Kobe Kimmen, Harlan