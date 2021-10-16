AHSTW 20, Council Bluffs St. Albert 17: Hayden Fischer was the star of the game for the Vikings, snagging a pair of interceptions and recovering an onside kick to help lead the come-from-behind effort.
The Vikings trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter when Fischer began his heroics, and it was Raydden Grobe who had the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Kyle Sternberg. Sternberg finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns.
With the win, the Vikings leapfrogged to the No. 4 – and final – playoff spot from Iowa Class A District 7. They will play this Friday at No. 7 Woodbury Central of Moville.
Earlham 49, Riverside 21: The Bulldogs were eliminated from the post-season after the Cardinals pulled away in the second half of the Iowa Class A District 7 game.
Austin Kremkowski finished with 260 total yards and three touchdowns, two of those on 172 yards through the air on 9-of-24 passing.
The Bulldogs began the season 4-0 and earned a top-10 state ranking but lost three of their last four games, all in District 7. As of Saturday, it had not been announced whether coach Darrell Frain's team will play a Week 9 non-playoff game, an option non-playoff qualifiers have per the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
West Harrison 78, Griswold 24: The Tigers had their biggest offensive output of the season scorewise but it wasn't enough to overcome the Hawkeyes in a non-district contest Friday night at Mondamin.
As announced last week, the Tigers have opted to play a Week 9 game and will host River Valley this week to close out the season.