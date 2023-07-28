Editor’s note: Kaiden Hatley, a senior-to-be at Atlantic High School, participated as a cheerleader at the Iowa Shrine Bowl Classic Saturday, July 22, at the UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls. She shared her experiences with the News-Telegraph:
I have always had a love for cheer. I have been cheering since middle school and I have had the opportunity to cheer with the Chiefs cheerleaders during halftime of some games.
When Coach Hedegaard mentioned the Shrine Bowl I thought it would be a perfect opportunity to do what I love for a good cause. She sent in my information and I was selected to participate.
The other cheerleaders and I had to raise $900 for the Shriners Hospital. The money helps with patient care, transportation, research, and education. With the help of the people who sponsored and donated I managed to reach my goal.
On Monday, July 17, all of the cheerleaders arrived at the UNI Campus in Cedar Falls where we would be staying for the week. Practices at camp were around eight hours every day with an hour lunch break in the middle. At the end every day we had some fun to do.
Tuesday we watched a movie and on Wednesday we went to a water park and had a picnic afterwards. On Thursday we went to Reinbeck for a Hog Roast where we heard Layell’s story, a kid who has gone to the Shrine Hospitals for most of his life.
Friday we had a kids camp where multiple kids who have been to the Shrine Hospitals got to have fun with the football boys and learn a routine with the dance team and cheerleaders. We got to hear their stories and play some games with them. Friday night was the honors banquet to recognize all of the participants and the Shrine Bowl King, Otto, and Queen, Bella. Saturday morning we walked in the parade and that afternoon was the game. I am so grateful for this entire experience.
Kids like Otto and Bella helped me realize to be thankful. I’m glad that the money we raised is going to help kids like them do the things they love.