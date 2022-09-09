URBANDALE – The ACGC Chargers brought a scrappy run game to the Des Moines metro area Friday night, downing the Class 2A Des Moines Christian Lions 32-27.
ACGC opened the game on their own 20 yard-line, advancing it to their own 35 when the Lions forced a fumble by Charger running back Austin Kunkle, giving Des Moines Christian excellent field possession.
The Lions made the Chargers pay by scoring a touchdown at the 9:51 mark in the first quarter, putting Des Moines Christian up 7-0.
The Chargers set up shop at their own 20 yard-line after the touchback on the kickoff. A combination of Kunkle, quarterback Brock Littler, running back Ben Marsh, and full back Seth Reno drove the ball deep into Lion territory.
However, the Lions were able to strip the ball and set up shot at their own 10 yard-line. Des Moines Christian was able to drive up to their own 29 yard-line, when a delay of game penalty pushed them back 5 yards, forcing them to punt.
ACGC started from the Lions 49 yard-line when Des Moines Christian forced another fumble, allowing them to start at their own 21 yard-line.
On the first play from scrimmage the Lions were called for a false start, pushing them backwards once again to their own 16 yard-line. However, Lion quarterback Tyler Martin was able to complete a pass to Lion wide receiver Gavin Phillips for a first down on their own 32 yard-line. Defensively, Kunkle and linebacker Ben Franzeen stopped Phillips.
Marsh and Reno stopped Martin on the next play for a loss at the Lion 28 yard-line. Martin threw another bomb to the Charger 46 yard-line where defensive back Jathan South stopped play. The Lions were called for a hold on the play, which backed them up to their own 44 yard-line. On the next play, Des Moines Christian were again called for holding, which set them up for a 2nd and 30 play. On the next play, the Lions tried to run the ball, but were blown up by Marsh and Franzeen.
After the end of the first quarter, the Lions went backwards again for a 3rd and 35 from their own 26 yard-line but were able to advance the ball forward to bring up a 4th down on their own 45 yard-line.
The Chargers took possession on their own 47 yard-line. ACGC drove the ball to the Lion 48 yard-line, when a personal foul pushed them back to their own 39 yard-line. The Chargers ended the series with a punt to the Lion 26 yard-line.
On the first play from scrimmage, Reno was able to drive through the offensive line and sack Martin for a 6-yard loss. However, Des Moines Christian started using a rapid passing game which led to the Lions scoring a second touchdown, giving them a 13-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
But the Chargers were not to be denied points.
After taking possession on their own 46 yard-line, the Chargers were able to drive the ball down the field behind Kunkle, Littler, Marsh, and Reno to set up a 3rd and 5 touchdown run by Littler. Not content to settle for an extra point kick, Littler punched the ball in for 2 points with 2:36 remaining in the half, cutting the deficit to 13-8 in favor of the Lions.
Opening the second half, Charger Head Coach Cody Matthewson dug deep into the bag of tricks on the kickoff, giving the Chargers possession deep in Lion territory. ACGC drove down the field, ending with a 2-yard run by Reno for the score with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter. Littler again pushed the pile for a 2-point conversion, giving the Chargers a 16-13 lead.
Des Moines Christian started play on their own 49 yard-line, but a stingy Charger defense only allowed them to advance as far as the Charger 49 yard-line.
ACGC took possession on their own 15 yard-line, driving down to the Lion 3 yard-line. Reno again did the honors, scoring at the 2:11 mark in the third quarter. Kunkle ran in the 2-point conversion, putting the Chargers up 24-13.
Des Moines Christian took possession on their own 38 yard-line. On the first play from scrimmage, the Chargers were called for pass interference on a pass play, advancing the Lions to the Charger 46 yard-line. Des Moines Christian was able to advance the ball to the Charger 35 yard-line, when the drive stalled out and they turned it over on downs.
ACGC picked up where the Lions left off and started driving the ball. However, a holding call against the Chargers pushed them back to their own 28 yard-line.
Opening the fourth quarter, the Chargers advanced the ball to their own 33 yard-line before Kunkle hit the afterburners and move the ball deep into Lion territory. His effort was helped by a spot foul against the Lions, allowing ACGC to set up on Des Moines Christian’s 19 yard-line. Reno was held up on the next play and then was able to move ahead to the Lion 16 yard-line, setting up a 4th and 7 play. However, the deafening noise from the Lion student section caused Des Moines Christian to jump offsides, giving the Chargers a 4th and 2 from the Lions 11 yard-line. Reno picked up the necessary yardage to set up a 1st and goal. Littler then ran the next two plays down to the Lion 3 yard-line. Reno pushed the pile forward for a touchdown at the 7:22 mark in the fourth quarter. He then picked up the 2-point conversion, putting the Chargers up 32-13.
But the Lions weren’t done.
Des Moines Christian unleashed their passing game, taking the ball from their own 21 yard-line and drove the ball down the field to score with 5:59 remaining in the game.
The Lions used some trickery of their own, kicking an onside kick and took possession of the ball at their own 48 yard-line. However, Des Moines Christian’s celebration was short-lived, when Franzeen and a host of Chargers chased Martin back to the Lion 23 yard-line, setting up a 2nd and 35 play. The Lions were the recipient of another pass interference call against the Chargers, putting them at their own 39 yard-line. Another pass set up a 3rd and 7, and an incomplete pass on the next play left the Lions looking at a 4th and 7 from the Charger 49 yard-line.
On the next play, Martin unleashed a pass to the ACGC 27, and continued to drive the ball down the field, ending with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, cutting the Charger advantage to 32-27.
The Lions attempted another onside kick, with the Chargers running the ball back for what they thought was a touchdown. However, an inadvertent whistle by one of the referees blew the play dead before the Chargers crossed the goal line. After a lengthy debate between the referees and the Charger coaching staff, the officials set the ball on the Charger 49 yard-line. The Chargers drove the ball down field to the Lion 32 yard-line, when Reno was again stripped of the ball, setting Des Moines Christian up on their own 34 yard-line. The Lions drove the ball down to the Charger 30 yard-line, when Littler stripped the ball, giving the Chargers possession on their own 14 yard-line.
ACGC ran out the remaining time by taking a knee.
Matthewson was frustrated with how his team played in the first quarter but was encouraged by how they played in the third quarter. However, he encouraged the boys during his halftime speech.
“It was a message of we lost the battle 3-0, we’ve turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, and we had the ball down here, we were driving, we had a penalty that set us back, we got behind the sticks, so everything was self-inflicted, to be down by five points,” he said. “You can’t be deflated, you can’t be mad about that, so to come out at halftime and to understand that this is, if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re going through them like a hot knife through butter, we’re going to put the points up. And the second half, we took care of the ball until that last drive.”
Matthewson said that the play where there was confusion about whether the receiving team could advance the ball on an onside kick was frustrating for his coaching staff.
“So, the word came over to us that they (the officials) were saying we couldn’t advance the kick,” he explained. “Which as the kicking team, if you recover an onside kick, you can’t advance it. It’s a dead ball. But as the return team you can do whatever you want with it. You’re the return team. In 2020, we had the same thing, and Austin Kunkle scored his first career touchdown against Earlham, right down the sideline. It was the same situation. That’s the way it was explained to us initially. So, we kind of explained to them our side of the story, and the came back and said on this side of the field there was an inadvertent whistle, so somebody blew the play dead. So, when that happens, you either replay the down, or take it where the ball is. So, the ref made a mistake, and it was fixed, and we played the game, got the turnover, and kneeled it out.”
The Chargers (2-1) will face off against West Central Valley (2-1) Friday night at Charger Stadium in Guthrie Center. The Wildcats downed Eagle Grove 13-12.