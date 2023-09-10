You’d be surprised by the senior Belle Berg that she didn’t start cross country until her sophomore year.
She never did it in middle school or anything, although freshman year she played volleyball and decided that she should try something different.
When I asked her about her favorite part about cross country she responded with, “It’s the team atmosphere it’s not necessarily that you’re running it’s just you’re going through the stuff that everyone else has to as well.”
I love how she puts her empathy towards this and shows a mutual bonding through hardships.
Continuing on this topic, I asked her what her favorite memory was about cross country. She responded with, “This year we went to the freshman/underclassman and woke them up at 5 a.m. for a run that they didn’t know they had.” This shows a kind of way where they could bond and learn more about each other.
This brought me up to how she would push herself through a run and what causes her to love the sport so much to push past her limits. She tends to think about how much the team has worked and how much she has individually grown in the past three years trying to better herself and better the team.
Looking further into the story I asked her for some advice that she’d like to give to incoming people or people that are still trying to decide on what they want to do as a sport in high school. she gave one of the best responses I’ve heard: “It’s not about running it’s about getting out there and having fun or just doing something together and you’ll learn a lot from it. You’ll also meet a lot of underclassmen and upperclassmen that’ll make you friends. It’s a great way to start the year and have some great memories.”
We ended off our interview with a quote that the team is living by this year: “Life is short but running makes it seem a lot longer”