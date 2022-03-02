I admit these are the scariest of times.
Many of us haven’t lived through the threat of a large-scale regional if not world war that some have said could result from the Russian invasion of Ukraine the past week.
And yes, I’ve lived through wars the United States has directly been involved in – the end of the Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War and Iraqi War. Some older people have said this is the most tense things have been since perhaps World War II.
The U.S. and its allies have sent supplies and lent moral support for the Ukraine situation, but not directly involved.
But here we are.
Right now, let’s give our full, unyielding support to Ukraine, their people and their government, and pray for a peaceful resolution. I rarely delve into politics with this column, but it needs to be said – pray for Ukraine.
I admit we made a mistake in Tuesday’s News-Telegraph.
We ran the wrong photo of a wrestler to accompany a story about the Atlantic youth who won a state title at the AAU Kids State Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.
Hence, I took the rare step of rerunning the story, so that we can include the correct photo.
Thankfully, the father of the young man who won the title was nice about pointing out our mistake. I even half-joked that I was getting ready to contact him and admit our error, but just the same he accepted my apology and was very nice.
I know one time where things didn’t go so well. It was with a reporter back at another newspaper I had worked for.
She covered the city council beat for one of our main towns, and at the council meeting one night there was a major discussion over zoning a parcel of land for commercial use. Some nearby residents were opposed to the move and made their feelings known. The reporter wrote her article in a neutral way, as we expected, and we hoped that was that.
Except another co-worker who happened to live near the land under consideration for rezoning was also strongly opposed to the move and let his feelings be known on social media, as in under the comments section for the article.
Only problem was, he did so logged in under the newspaper’s social media account rather than his personal one.
Now it would be uncomfortable enough to have him use his personal account, because he was known to work for us and that it could imply that his comments were actually the newspapers.
But this one needed attention as soon as I read it, so I decided to write an email asking for help from my superiors in how to get the other co-worker to remove his comments. All that had to happen next was get ahold of the co-worker, have him remove his comments and that would be that.
Just moments before I hit the “send’ button, there comes a fiery email from the reporter, demanding that I remove my comments from the page. (Except she didn’t know they weren’t mine ... nor do I suspect that she cared.)
I didn’t end up in trouble, and we did get the guy to remove his comments, but I think this stirred up an unneeded hornet’s nest and some very bad feelings. I wanted an apology from the reporter who over-reacted before finding out the facts ... but I never got one.
Several years later, this is still a very sore subject with me.
Moral: In most cases, you can be nice about pointing out an error, let it be corrected, let the offender learn from the situation and not repeat the mistake and we all move on. In the latest case, that’s what happened, and I look forward to covering this athlete when he gets to the high school ranks. It appears that he’s going to be a good one.
I know that with the world situation there are better things to gripe about, but I still hope the situation with Major League Baseball is able to resolve itself very quickly.
Supposedly, if there isn’t a solution by the end of the day Tuesday (as I write this), the season won’t start on time.
I think that all sides involved are grown up enough to know that sometimes you need to make concessions in life and that you can’t get everything you want if you want to play.
I think the players want to play, and the owners and others involved want to hear the cry of “Play ball!” as well.
With some concessions, it can happen.
Please watch for a special insert coming up this week for our area wrestlers. It’ll include some special features honoring our two state championship match participants, the annual all-News-Telegraph team, a look at girls’ wrestling and much more.
And then later on down the pike, we’ll have our all-News-Telegraph boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. There was definitely a lot to celebrate on the court this past winter.
Then it’ll be on to spring sports, and the cycle will continue.