ATLANTIC – It’s been said before, but sometimes you’ve got to fight and scrape to earn the things you most want in life.
Such as what Atlantic-CAM senior Kadin Stutzman had to do in his match Thursday night against Clarinda’s Karson Downey.
It took sudden-victory overtime for the Trojan 170-pounder to secure a milestone 150th career victory, using a takedown 16 seconds into the extra period to secure the win in a closer-than-expected but definitely hard-fought victory over the Cardinal senior on Senior Night.
After briefly being honored by the fans, he went back to the bench, took in the win and watched as the Trojans broke away to an eventual 64-9 win over the Cardinals.
“It feels real good. I’ve been working a long time on 150 wins. It’s a lot of matches,” he said.
The Stutzman-Downey match was a nailbiter.
Downey resisted most of the first two periods to allow Stutzman any offense. Then in the third, the Trojan 170-pound senior, ranked second in Class 2A, got an escape and scored a subsequent takedown to build a 3-0 lead.
“He grabbed my elbows in the front head and sat there. I couldn’t get around him,” said Stutzman.
Stutzman’s lead didn’t last.
He was warned for stalling twice and Downey got a pair of penalty points to make it 3-2. A late escape tied the match and sent things into overtime.
“It came to overtime and I win those,” said Stutzman. “He shot a bad shot and shot to my feet ... and down blocked and blocked the arm and did a go behind to steal the win.”
Coach Tim Duff noted that Stutzman had a couple of chances to turn Downey but they didn’t work out, and noted the calls that went against him.
“But he didn’t let it affect him,” said Duff. “It went into overtime, and he got a takedown and pulled off a win against a pretty tough kid. Both those Downey kids (Kale at 145; Karson weighed in at 160 but elected to wrestle Stutzman) are real tough.”
The milestone win was well deserved, the coach noted.
“He’s been a mainstay for us in our lineup and been real solid and consistent,” said Duff of his four-year letterwinner-to-be. “A hundred and 50 wins is a lot, and it’s a lot of dudes he’s wrestled and beaten. For Kadin, his big goals are still ahead of him.”
“Win state,” said Stutzman of that goal.
Win No. 149, about 90 minutes earlier, wasn’t nearly as dramatic. Stutzman needed just 32 seconds to pin Glenwood’s Austin Wear in helping secure a 49-22 win over the Rams, the Trojans’ second of the year.
Overall, it was a great night of wrestling, whereby Glenwood won the early dual over Clarinda, 46-27. Beforehand, Atlantic Middle School hosted a scramble-type meet, with area schools Audubon and Griswold, plus ADM, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Carroll Kuemper joining in for a huge meet that saw multiple girls’ matches.
The Trojan Wrestling Club was introduced, and then the seniors – Stutzman and Ethan Follmann (who had two forfeit wins), manager Eleanor Greving, and cheerleaders Kelsey Haupert and Kayla Mendenhall – got their chance to be honored.
Pinfall winners against Clarinda were Aiden Smith (106), Taye Jordan (113), Dante Hedrington (138), Brian South (152), Owen Hoover (160), Brenden Casey (195) and Miles Mundorf (220). Easton O’Brien had a major decision at 132.
Against Glenwood, besides Stutzman the Trojans went 6-5 in contested matches, with pinfall wins by Smith, Easton O’Brien and Tanner O’Brien (145).
Late points in both duals helped give Atlantic-CAM the edge, thought Duff.
Atlantic-CAM Triangular
Thursday, Jan. 20, at Atlantic
Atlantic-CAM 49,
Glenwood 22
126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) won by forfeit. 132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Thaine Williamson 1:30. 138: Dante Hedrington (Atl) dec. Reese Fauble 1:30. 145: Tanner O’Brien (Atl) pinned Kaden Campos 1:38. 152: Kellan Scott (Glen) dec. Brian South 10-8. 160: Tyler Boldra (Glen) dec. Owen Hoover 7-1. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) pinned Austin Wear 0:32. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) won by forfeit. 195: CJ Carter (Glen) maj. dec. Brenden Casey 13-4. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) won by forfeit. 285: Trent Patton (Glen) pinned Nathan Keiser 3:06. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Kelley Barrett 0:43. 113: Vincent Mayberry (Glen) pinned Taye Jordan 1:37. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) makj. dec. Briten Maxwell 10-2.
Atlantic-CAM 64, Clarinda 9
132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) maj. dec. Michael Mayer 9-0. 138: Dante Hedrington (Atl) pinned Leland Woodruff 2:50. 145: Kale Downey (Cla) dec. Tanner O’Brien 2:50. 152: Brian South (Atl) pinned Tyler Raybourn 3:50. 160: Owen Hoover (Atl) pinned Kolby McAndrews 4:22. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) dec. Karson Downey SV-1 5-3. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) dec. Jase Wilmes 9-2. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Jaxon Miers 0:56. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) pinned Mason Nally 0:54. 285: Logan Green (Cla) pinned Nathan Keiser 1:07. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Kaden Whipp 3:00. 113: Taye Jordan (Atl) pinned Ryan Skeripski 0:18. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) won by forfeit. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) won by forfeit.