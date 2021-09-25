AVOCA – This was a major, major upset, and it was AHSTW that did the honors.
The Vikings got big-time performances from Kyle Sternberg (10-13 for 184 yards, two touchdowns) and 54 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Denver Pauley added 15 rushes for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a surprising 47-12 rout of the Iowa Class A fourth-ranked Bulldogs Friday night.
The Bulldog offense was held in check all night, as Rhett Bentley was held to 70 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving. Jace Rose had a touchdown catch while Austin Kremkowski had 94 yards passing and a touchdown on the ground on 66 rushing yards.
Riverside (4-1) goes to Missouri Valley next week; AHSTW (2-3) visits Sidney.