The News-Telegraph coverage area had three athletes named first-team all-Western Iowa Conference for baseball.
Audubon’s Gavin Smith, AHSTW’s Nick Denning and Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen were honored on the first team.
Smith, a senior, was the Wheelers’ shortstop but also was the team’s No. 2 pitcher, compiling a 4.06 ERA and striking out 43 batters vs. 27 walks in 43-2/3 innings of work. At the plate, he hit .464 and drove in 24 runs.
Denning, a sophomore, went 4-1 and had a 0.61 ERA (prior to the post-season), with 48 against 16 walks in 34-1/3 innings of regular-season work; he also hit .403 and scored 23 runs. Jeppesen was an infielder and hit .351, with 20 hits and 13 runs scored.
Area second teamers included Audubon’s Gavin Larsen, AHSTW’s Brayden Lund and Riverside’s Kaeden Pleas.
SOFTBALL
AHSTW had three first-team selections on the all-Western Iowa Conference softball team: Natalie Hagadon, Ally Meyers and Rylie Knop.
Hagadon had a .420 average and drove in 21 runs, while Knop was not far behind with a .409 average. Meyers led the pitching crew with a 2.11 ERA and struck out 80.
Second team choices from the area saw four from Audubon: Hannah Thygesen, Jordan Porsch, Kali Irlmeier and Victoria Asmsu. Riverside’s Elly Henderson was also a second-team pick.
Wheeler highlights included Asmus leading the Wheelers with a .368 average and Porsch driving in 20 runs. Irlmeier had a 1.74 ERA and was reliably caught by Thygesen, who threw out 12 opposing base runners attempting to steal.
All-Western Iowa Conference Baseball
First team
AHSTW: Nick Denning. Audubon: Gavin Smith. IKM-Manning: Max Nielsen. Missouri Valley: Cody Gilpin. Riverside: Grady Jeppesen. Treynor: Jaxon Schumacher, Kaden Snyder. Tri-Center: Jaxon Johnson, Michael Turner, Justice Weers. Underwood: Mason Boothby, Jake Reimer, Jack Vanfossan.
Second team
AHSTW: Brayden Lund. Audubon: Gavin Larsen. Logan-Magnolia: Kaleb Kuhl, Wes Vana. Missouri Valley: Kadin Bonham, Gage Clausen. Riverside: Kaeden Pleas. Treynor: Charlie Schrage, Brady Wallace. Tri-Center: Alex Corrin, Sean McGee. Underwood: Clayton Luett, Garrett Luett, Kaiden Rodenburg.
All-Western Iowa Conference Softball
First team
AHSTW: Natalie Hagadon, Rylie Knop, Ally Meyers. Logan-Magnolia: Amelia Evans, Abby Hiatt, Erikah Rife, Macanna Guritz. Missouri Valley: Audrie Kohl, Brooklyn Lange. Treynor: Jadyn Huisman, Keelea Navara. Underwood: Ali Fletcher, Grace Pierce.
Second team
Audubon: Victoria Asmus, Kali Irlmeier, Jordan Porsch, Hannah Thygesen. Logan-Magnolia: Marki Bertelsen, Katie Troxel. Riverside: Ellie Henderson. Treynor: Rachel Kinsella, Delaney Matthews. Tri-Center: Hayden Thomas. Underwood: Claire Cook, Ruby Patomson, Mary Stephens.