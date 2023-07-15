The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of July 13, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along shallow cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Channel Catfish — Good: Catch all sizes of channel catfish with nightcrawlers fished along shallow rocky shorelines.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the fish mounds to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Walleye — Slow: Try trolling crankbaits along main lake points to catch walleye of all sizes. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Slow: Try trolling crankbaits along main lake points to catch wipers of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished along the fish mounds to catch bluegill of all sizes. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s to low 80s in most lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.