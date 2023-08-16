‘Glow Run’ planned
by Atlantic CC
The Atlantic cross country team is making plans for its annual “glow mile” run, set for this weekend at the Trojan Bowl.
The annual event is late Friday, Aug. 18, at the Trojan Bowl. Glow sticks will be handed out at about 11:45 p.m., with running starting at midnight.
The event is open to the community, and there is no cost.
The Trojans will be hosting their annual time trials at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Nishna Hills Golf Course. The competition will help determine the field for the season-opening meet Saturday, Aug. 26, at Glenwood.