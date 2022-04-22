ATLANTIC – Conditioning played a factor.
Playing defense helped tremendously.
But so did just playing the game and finding the groove.
That’s what all came together Friday night as Atlantic – coming off a difficult loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central just 24 hours earlier – came back to score five goals in the second half and knock out Logan-Magnolia, 6-0.
The Trojans had to play into the wind the first half, and that played a bit to the Panthers’ advantage. But coach Dan Vargason still thought there were times where the Panthers pinned his team deep.
“Edria (Brummer, the goalkeeper) and our defense did a good enough job taking care of the ball,” said Vargason. “But we were a little bit flat-footed from last night and that’s something we’re going to have to learn to shake off because we’ve got a five-game week coming up (the first week of May).
“We finally started to get our groove the second half.”
Once that happened, it was all Trojans pretty much.
Building off a 1-0 halftime lead – the only first half goal was by Jada Jensen off the assist from Aubrey Guyer – the Trojans connected less than two minutes into the second half on Jensen’s solo shot.
In the 53rd minute, Irelyn Gundy positioned herself right in front of the goal and took a Guyer corner kick into the goal to make it 3-0. Jensen finished the hat trick nine minutes later, and Guyer’s free kick and an unassisted goal by Dayna Dreager completed the scoring.
“We talked at half about shooting the ball, 40 to 50 times, just shoot the ball as much as we can and keep it going,” said Vargason. “They were struggling to get the goal kicks out and the punts weren’t going real far. We just wanted to keep going.
“Aubrey did a great job of distributing the ball and connected on a free kick the second night in a row,” he continued. “And I’ve got to give credit to Jada Jensen. We really pushed her today to go out and make a statement and work hard ... she controlled the forward and it was huge for us tonight.”
The win did wonders in helping to forget a 11-1 loss to Lewis Central.
“It was between the ears,” said Vargason on the difference between Thursday night and Friday. “We got a little bit defeated mentally ... and we got flustered and they took that two minutes where they (Lewis Central) took advantage. Tonight, we didn’t do that.”
Atlantic (5-2) has two road games next week, at Council Bluffs St. Albert and at Harlan on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.