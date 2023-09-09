The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Sept. 7, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: The water clarity has improved. Black Crappie — Fair: Slow troll open water areas keeping your bait above 10 feet to catch 9-inch black crappies. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill — Slow: Anglers report catching bluegill with nightcrawlers around tree piles. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Adair: The DNR is drawing Meadow down 3 feet to improve the size quality of bluegill. The boat ramp is usable.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: Water clarity will improve as water temperatures drop. Black Crappie — Slow: Anglers report catching black crappie around the tree piles; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill — Slow: Anglers are catching bluegill around the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Bluegill — Fair: Try nightcrawlers under a bobber along rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Lake level is currently about 3 feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to 8 feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try jigs fished along rock piles to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.
West Lake, Clarke County, two miles west of Osceola: Main boat ramps are closed due to low water conditions.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.