Monday Originals
Monday, Feb. 28, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: AJ Farms 5, Critter Wash 2; Wiota Steak House 5, Sweet Spot 2; Erickson Farms 5, Super Bowl 2.
Individual highlights: Maureen Jensen 176-457,Jeanie Bastian 170-452, Teresa Harris 178-438.
* * *
Monday Originals
Monday, March 7, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Sweet Spot 5, Erickson Farms 2; Critter Wash 7, Wiota Steak House 0; AJ Farms 5, Super Bowl 2.
Individual highlights: Kari Hansen 176-482; Teresa Harris 201; Tami Schultz 171-491; Maureen Jensen 190-497.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed League
Wednesday, March 9, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Choice Printing 7, Bye 0; RT Motors 5, Meyer & Gross 2; Dean's Mowing 5, Cowgirls 2.
Individual highlights: Karen Dreager 201-547; Jeanie Bastian 177-487.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, March 9, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Brocker Karns & Karns 5, Super Bowl 2; Pro Shop 5, LGZ Construction 2; Danish Mutual 5, Deter Motors 2; Elbow Room 5, Bye 0; Cast Iron Cafe 5, Westside Diner 2.
Individual highlights: Men – Tony Brockman 267-705, Mike Applegate 256-691, Ed Vicek 256-673, Eric Wendt 244-633. Women – Marissa Lockwood 218-527, Krissy Tye 187-532, Allie Struss 191-537.
* * *
Monday Originals
Monday, March 14, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Wiota Steak House 4, Erickson Farms 3; Sweet Spot 5, AJ Farms 2; Super Bowl 5, Critter Wash 2.
Individual highlights: Jeanie Bastian 191-502, Maureen Jensen 166-483, Kari Hansen 197-475.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed League
Wednesday, March 16, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: RT Motors 7, Choice Printing 0; Meyer & Gross 5, Dean's Mowing 2; Cowgirls 7, Bye 0.
Individual highlights: Linda Hartkopf 176-477, Jeanie Batian 162-467, Elaine Martens 169-466.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, March 16, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Deter Motors 7, Super Bowl 0; Cast Iron Cafe 7, Bye 0; LGZ Construction 5, Danish Mutual 2; Pro Shop 7, Elbow Room 0; Brocker Karns & Karns 7, West Side Diner 0.
Individual highlights: Men – Ed Vicek 237-645, Rick Christofferson 267-682, Michael Applegate 267-721.