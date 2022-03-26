ATLANTIC – There’s a good feeling going around going into the upcoming outdoor track season for Atlantic.
Coach Abby Becker has what she estimated was 35-40 athletes reporting for practice for the Trojans, who return five state qualifiers, including the entire 4x800-meter relay team and one who could contribute quite well to sprints and long jumps.
Throw in a pair of distance runners that were state qualifiers in cross country and there’s lots to look forward to this season.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm excitement and we’ve got a really good group of kids who have a lot of potential and can do some really good things,” said Becker.
The aforementioned state cross country runners are two of the team’s three seniors. Zane Berg qualified in his junior year, 2020, while Drew Engler ran at Fort Dodge this past fall.
Gannon O’Hara is the other one of the group, who was the lead-off leg for the state-qualifying distance medley relay that placed 10th at state. He’s also well-versed in long jumps.
“Gannon did our sprints and long jumps and was head of several of the relays last year,” said Becker. “He’s had some exposure being at some of the bigger meets.
“Drew and Zane going back in their careers have had a lot of success in cross country and track,” she continued. “Both are go-tos for the mile and 3200 and very successful in both of those, and both have been at the state levels in cross country as well.”
The 4x800-meter relay team placed 22nd a year ago, but the great thing was the foursome – juniors Caden Andersen and Jayden Proehl, and sophomores Alex Sonntag and Bennett Whetstone – gained a ton of experience at the state level.
Around the rest of the track:
Sprinters: Top returning sprinters include Devon Fields, Dante Hedrington, Jaice Larson, Jackson McLaren, Carter Pellett and Colton Rasmussen. That’s a big group, but there’s a lot of races to go around, and that’s before you add in Jarrett Hansen, Zak Hedrington, Ty Houser, Cooper Lamp, Tyson O’Brien, Graydn O’Hara and AC Roller.
Middle-sprinters: As there was no 4x800-meter relay at the state indoor meet at Iowa State University, Andersen, Proehl, Sonntag and Whetstone ran individually. Some of them could run the 400-meter run, but they’re also likely to specialize in the middle-distance. Sophomore Braden Spurr will also compete here and could also get some 400-meter duty, while Hansen could see duty in the 1600-meter run as well.
Long-distance: While Berg and Engler are the front-runners, freshman Christian Thompson ran a personal best in the 3200-meter run at the Northwest Missouri State indoor meet. Also expected to see lots of time is junior Logan Tarrell.
Hurdles: Rasmussen will be a busy athlete, and his leaping ability could help reload here as all four state qualifiers for the shuttle hurdle relay have graduated. Hedrington and McLaren also have seen time here. With them, it’s going to take repetition and time, said Becker.
Jackson’s really excited about running the hurdles and having the opportunity to run,” she said. “Dante has had some experience with hurdles. He ran the 400 (hurdles) and a meet last year and that’s something I think he can take under his wing and excel at this year.”
Field events: Junior Alex Keiser, sophomore Charles Klemmensen and freshman Xavier Darrow participated in the shot put at Northwest Missouri State. They, along with junior Alex Pross, sophomore Cohen Bruce and freshman Kayden Crall, represent a deeper crew than a year ago, said Becker.
O’Hara is expected to lead the long jumpers, along with Hedrington and McLaren, while Connor Johnson, Proehl and Rasmussen are the expected high jumpers.
The Trojans’ first outdoor meet is Thursday, March 31, at Denison-Schleswig. It’s a de-facto “north” Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, and a good chance to see what they can do outside.