The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Sept. 8, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Cold Springs Lake, Cass County, one mile south of Lewis: Catfishing picked up this week. Channel Catfish — Fair: Reports of anglers catching catfish off the dock with chicken liver.
Farm Creek Lake, Pottawattamie County, five miles east of Carson: Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Slow. Largemouth Bass — Good: Anglers are having success casting the vegetation edges to catch largemouth bass.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Water temperature is 75 degrees. Black Crappie — Slow: Drift the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Fish average 9-inches. Bluegill — Slow: Try slow trolling or drifting. Channel Catfish — Fair: Anglers report catching catfish off the jetties in the south arm using cut bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Lake Anita has a good bass population. Try casting the lily edges.
Mormon Trail Lake, Adair County, 1-1/2 miles southeast of Bridgewater: Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast the shoreline with small crankbaits or spinnerbaits in the morning; transition to a slower presentation mid-day.
Nodaway Lake, Adair County, two miles southwest of Greenfield: Early morning catfishing has been good. Black Crappie — Slow: Concentrate on deep tree piles to find crappies. Best bite is before 9 a.m. Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing around structure to catch 8-inch bluegill. Channel Catfish — Good: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching good numbers of bass casting the shoreline.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good; temperature is in the mid-70s. Black Crappie — Slow: Look for 9.5-inch crappie around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Slow: Look for bluegills slow trolling or casting around structure; tipping jigs with crawler or powerbait helps. Fish will average 8.5-inches. Channel Catfish — Slow: Try cut bait close to shallow tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: All boat ramps are usable. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Many crappies are being caught casting around the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Minnows and slip bobbers work well around tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers are slow trolling or fishing around tree piles; tipping jigs with small piece of crawler helps. Channel Catfish — Fair: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Fishing bait in 6 feet of water will get you out of the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Bluegill — Fair: Use nightcrawlers fished along the fishing jetties to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs tipped with nightcrawlers fished along rock piles. Walleye — Slow: Use crankbaits along weed lines to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs fished near brush piles or along the fishing jetties to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch all sizes of largemouth bass with finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.