GRISWOLD – Griswold used strong play throughout the afternoon to claim their own Tiger Volleyball Invitational Saturday at Griswold High School.
The Tigers defeated Iowa Class 1A No. 15 Riverside (21-19, 14-21, 15-11), plus Southwest Valley (21-17, 22-20), AHSTW (21-14, 21-18) and Denison-Schleswig (21-12, 21-12).
The lone loss was to ACGC, with the Chargers winning by scores of 24-22, 17-21, 15-7.
“We played with a lot of resilience today, and we talked about that all season long,” said coach Jody Rossell. “We’ve really been focusing on setting up our offense and getting into system as much as possible.
“The unsung hero of volleyball is ball control, and it’s been a huge help this season.”
For the day, the Tigers were led on offense by Gabbie Greiman with 28 kills, followed by R’Nya Kirchhoff with 25 kills and Marissa Askeland with 20 kills. Carolina Arcia ran the offense with 70 assists on the day, and Kirchhoff scored on six ace serves while Addison Adams added five, Arcia and Joey Reynolds had four aces apiece.
Whitney Pennock led the defense with 67 digs followed by Marissa Askeland with 40 digs, Linsey Keiser with 25 digs and Arcia with 24 digs. Greiman had three solo blocks and four block assists.
Riverside came in second with its only loss to the host Tigers. Coach Brooke Flathers’ team picked up wins over AHSTW (21-17, 21-13), ACGC (21-17, 20-22, 15-12), Southwest Valley (21-16, 17-21, 15-9) and Denison-Schleswig (21-4, 21-23, 15-11).
Carly Henderson had 45 digs and four ace serves as leader of the defense, while Bentley Rone added eight blocks to go along with her 29 kills and team-best 13 ace serves. Ayla Richardson had 64 assists, 15 kills and 24 digs, while Elyssa Amdor had a team-best 26 kills. Elly Henderson added 33 digs and 21 kills.
AHSTW finished 3-2 on the afternoon, with wins over ACGC (17-21, 22-20, 16-14), Denison-Schleswig (21-16, 21-14) and Southwest Valley (21-18, 21-19).
Delaney Goshorn had 25 kills and Saydi Paulsen added 23 kills, while Lauren Yates dished out 36 assists. Paulsen added 38 digs on the defensive side.
ACGC went 2-3 at the tournament, with wins over Southwest Valley (21-15) and Denison-Schleswig (21-15, 16-21, 15-11). Statistics were not available for the Chargers.
Southwest Valley was 1-4 and Denison-Schleswig was 0-5 in the round-robin tournament.