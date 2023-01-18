The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are offering an online training for the national award-winning Growing Up WILD activity guide.
OUTDOOR NEWS: Early childhood online outdoor education training scheduled this spring
