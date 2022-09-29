ATLANTIC – Mid-season has passed in the 2022 Iowa high school football season, and for Atlantic, that’s meant a 2-3 record.
Wins have come against Shenandoah and Ballard, and a respectable 56-27 defeat by ADM, a game where the Trojans hung with one of Class 3A’s top-5 teams – depending on the poll, anywhere from second to fourth – for more than a half.
The Trojan offense didn’t give up a sack, and almost every play went for positive yardage.
And then you have one of the top quarterbacks in the class: Caden Andersen, who’s second in Class 3A passing yards and has really come along with some excellent decision making.
“We’ve improved each week,” said coach Joe Brummer. “The kids have played hard and we’re not ever going to question effort on them. It shows on film they’re doing their best. They’re flying around and we’ve been in all of the games where we’ve been a couple of plays. All we’ve asked for is a chance ... and we’re in an OK spot.”
Not to take sides – all three phases have contributed for Atlantic – but the offensive side of the ball has been what’s impressed coaches the most.
“The kids are doing really well. Caden’s second in 3A passing and Rass (Colton Rasmussen) is up there in (receiving) yardage,” said Brummer, “and Dante (Hedrington), when he’s healthy, gets about 80-90 yards a game. We’re putting up a lot of yards and a decent amount of points and we hope we continue playing well.”
There’s still much work to do, of course, but still a lot went right in the ADM game, the Trojans’ homecoming. Once the offense got untracked after the first couple of possessions, Andersen and his team were able to move the ball consistently and got a pair of touchdowns to Rasmussen, for 8 and 31 yards, getting to a point of the speedy Tigers. That was before ADM’s all-state running back, Brevin Doll, used his speed to help the Tigers open the game up and spoil any hopes of victory.
“Team speed,” said Brummer when asked if there were any concerns. “Sometimes were in the right spot we’re not making the plays. I don’t know if that’s on us coaches or we’re thinking too much, but we’ve run into some world-class sprinters from different schools and they have the speed that we unfortunately we don’t have right now.”
The Trojans are hoping to use what they learned from the ADM game to push into the contest with Harlan, the defending state champions and pre-season Iowa Class 3A District 6 favorites.
It’s Harlan’s homecoming, and as always is the case with one of Iowa’s most storied football programs, they’re loaded. Coach Todd Bladt’s squad reached the state championship game in back-to-back years, winning it all in 2021 after taking second in 2020.
The Cyclones rebounded from a season-opening 30-27 loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central (a memorable battle of defending state champions) to win in impressive fashion the last four weeks, including a 62-6 rout of Saydel last week.
Teagon Kasperbauer is 57-of-93 passing for 1,026 yards and has 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions, for a quarterback rating of 154.0. Cade Sears is his favorite target, with 14 catches for 421 yards (a 30.1 pickup per reception) and has seven touchdowns, including a long of 81 yards.
But then there’s Aidan Hall, the Iowa commit. His offensive output is 184 yards rushing and 288 receiving and eight collective touchdowns, much of that playing not even the whole game. He also has a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“The team up north ... has some really good skill players. They put up a lot of points and don’t give up a lot,” said Brummer of his alma mater, noting that Bladt and his staff coach and style their offense and defense to their kids’ abilities. “Their consistency ... they seem to do it every year. Last year they had four wide receivers (Kasperbauer) threw to, and this year, they’re more ground-and-pound. They have more running backs in the backfield ... and they adapt year after year.
“(Kasperbauer and Hall) are on the same page a lot and they have a lot of experience,” said Brummer. “They won the state title as juniors and now it’s their senior year and with that experience comes success. They’ve seen a lot of high-level football and know what they’re doing.”
The Cyclones are efficient, averaging 378 yards offense per game.
Defensively, the Cyclones have a bunch of players with at least 10 tackles, with Gunenr Schmitz recording 10 tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks, while Matthew Sorfonden has 20.5 total tackles, 13 of them solo. The team has recorded seven turnovers.
For Atlantic, Andersen ranks second in Class 3A in passing yards with 1,057 yards and has 10 passing touchcowns, fourth in the class. Rasmussen has seven touchdown grabs, third in Class 3A.
“We just have to be fundamentally sound,” said Brummer. “Based on certain formations they have certain tendencies we’re going to try to stop and sometimes you’re in the right place but they still make a play. They’re really gifted in that aspect. But we’re going to try to be in the right spot at the right time and make a play.
“We’re not going to change a whole bunch of stuff what we’re going to do” between now and Friday night, he continued. “Defensively you have to adjust here and there but offensively we’re still going to try to play our brand of football.”